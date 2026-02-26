Delhi vs Himachal Police: The 24-hour Shimla standoff over Youth Congress arrests explained | VIDEO

In an unusual interstate standoff, the Himachal Pradesh Police and the Delhi Police engaged in a jurisdictional battle for nearly 24 hours on Wednesday and Thursday. The conflict centred on the arrest of three Youth Congress activists linked to the well-known "shirtless protest" at the India AI Impact Summit 2026.

By Thursday morning, February 26, 2026, the Delhi Police team was finally allowed to head back to the national capital with the three accused after securing transit remand. They faced a "kidnapping" case registered against them by their Himachal counterparts.

The midnight standoff at Shoghi

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The drama began late Wednesday when the Himachal Pradesh Police stopped a 20-member Delhi Police Special Cell team at the Shoghi barrier near Shimla. The Delhi team was transporting three accused—Saurabh, Siddharth, and Arbaz—who had been picked up from a resort in the Rohru subdivision earlier that morning.

The Interception: Shimla Police blocked the Delhi team's vehicles, claiming that the arrests were unauthorised and conducted without informing local authorities.

The Allegation: Himachal officials said that the Delhi team, dressed in plain clothes, forcibly removed the guests and seized the resort’s CCTV DVR without providing a legal receipt or seizure memo.

The FIR: Following a complaint from the resort management, Himachal Police filed an FIR against 15–20 unidentified Delhi Police personnel for kidnapping and abduction.

Delhi Police is literally crying in front of Himachal Police after getting arrested for illegally detaining IYC workers



Nothing is more satisfying than seeing Delhi Police crying pic.twitter.com/Ti7sF9t4tm — Ankit Mayank (@mr_mayank) February 25, 2026

CJI-Level Drama: Remand and Resistance

As the standoff heated up, a video captured a tense exchange. A Delhi Police officer was heard arguing, "We have to produce the accused arrested at 5 AM in court within 24 hours, and you have stopped us after registering an FIR at 8 PM."

The stalemate eventually moved to the home of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM-II) Ekansh Kapil at 1:30 AM on Thursday.

The Delhi Police showed documents linking the trio to the February 20 protest at Bharat Mandapam. Activists revealed anti-government slogans on their chests during the AI Summit.

The court granted transit remand, allowing the Delhi Police to take the suspects.

However, the journey was interrupted again at Kanlog early Thursday morning. Shimla Police demanded that some Delhi personnel stay behind to join the kidnapping investigation.

Timeline: How the crisis unfolded

Feb 20, 2026: Youth Congress workers stage a disruptive "shirtless" protest at the AI Summit in Delhi.

Feb 24–25: Three suspects flee to a resort in Mandli village, Rohru (Himachal Pradesh).

Feb 25, 5:00 AM: Delhi special cell team apprehends the trio in a pre-dawn raid.

Feb 25, Afternoon: Himachal Police intercept the Delhi team at the Shoghi barrier, citing procedural violations.

Feb 25, Night: Shimla police register a kidnapping FIR against the Delhi team.

Feb 26, 1:30 AM: ACJM grants transit remand; standoff continues as local police demand the seizure of Delhi's evidence (DVR).

Feb 26, Morning: The Delhi Police team finally clears all checkpoints to return to the capital.

Political context: AI Summit fallout

The "shirtless" protest has become a major political issue. So far, Delhi Police have arrested 11 individuals, including IYC National President Uday Bhanu Chib, whom they describe as the mastermind.

The confrontation in Shimla highlights the ongoing tension between the BJP-led Centre, which oversees the Delhi Police, and the Congress-ruled Himachal Pradesh government. While Himachal officials called the raid unfortunate and against constitutional procedure, Delhi Police sources insist the operation was a high priority and followed all legal requirements for an interstate investigation.

ALSO READ | Kashmir heatwave 2026: Srinagar hits record 21°C as 'April in February' grips the valley