Delhi horror: Accused used unconscious girl's fingerprint to try and unlock biometric safe after brutal assault | Chilling details emerge

Delhi rape-murder horror: In the shocking case of the alleged sexual assault and murder of an IRS officer's 22-year-old daughter, chilling details have emerged on Thursday. The Police have arrested Rahul Meena, who is accused of murdering and sexually assaulting the woman in the Amar Colony area of the national capital.

Also Read: Gaming-addict former house help arrested for rape and murder of IRS officer's daughter

CCTV footage showed the accused entering the colony at around 6:30 am, and approximately nine minutes later, he entered the house. Nearly an hour later, at around 7:20 am, he was seen leaving the premises.

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According to the preliminary information, cited by IANS, the victim was studying in her room when the accused entered the house. She questioned him about how he had managed to enter the premises. The accused told her that her mother had called him inside.

Meena reportedly demanded money from the victim, stating that he urgently needed cash. However, the victim refused to give him any money, which according to officials, led to a verbal argument.

The victim started screaming, and the accused warned her not to shout. In a fit of rage, he lost control and struck her repeatedly on the face with a lamp, officials added.

The victim sustained multiple bruises on her face and body due to the assault. After she was unconscious due to the head injuries, the accused allegedly raped her.

Meena then allegedly dragged her body to another room where the lockers were kept. To open the first locker, he used the victim's finger to unlock the fingerprint-secured system, officials stated. For the second locker, he allegedly used a screwdriver to break it open.

After collecting jewellery and cash, the accused placed the valuables into a bag.

The police also said that since Meena's pants were stained with blood, he changed into the trousers belonging to the victim's brother. He then fled the house and headed towards the railway station.

Following the incident, multiple police teams were formed, and extensive CCTV footage from nearby areas was examined as part of the probe.

Accused arrested

IANS further reported, citing police sources, that the accused was arrested using three crucial digital clues: a stolen mobile phone, hotel Wi-Fi usage, and Instagram chats, which helped investigators track Meena.

During the probe, it was found that the accused was not using his personal mobile phone. Instead, he had stolen a handset during an earlier incident of harassment in Alwar and used it strategically to avoid detection.

Further leads revealed that he had checked into a hotel in Dwarka, where he accessed the internet through the establishment's Wi-Fi network.

Police officials said that during this period, Meena remained in touch with a relative residing in Gurugram via Instagram.

According to investigators, Rahul Meena raped the IRS officer's 22-year-old daughter before strangling her with a phone charger. He reportedly fled with around Rs 2.5 lakh stolen from the house.

The incident occurred at the bureaucrat's residence in Delhi on Wednesday morning.

'Accused shows no remorse': Police

According to ANI, police sources have informed that the accused has shown no visible remorse during interrogation and has maintained a composed and calm demeanour. He also allegedly told investigators that he had gone to the house only to take money and repeatedly stated that "it just happened."

He also reportedly said that "if Didi had given the money, this would not have happened," while responding in a matter-of-fact manner during questioning.

Officials, cited by ANI, said the accused appeared unusually normal during interrogation, prompting investigators to closely examine his psychological profile and intent.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

(with agencies' inputs)

Also Read- Delhi shocker: IRS officer’s daughter found strangled with mobile charger; suspicion on former house help