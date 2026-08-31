/Delhi playschool abuse case: Toddler allegedly beaten, CCTV confirms assault

A playschool attendant in the Maujpur area of northeast Delhi has been arrested after a three-year-old boy was allegedly assaulted at the institution, with CCTV footage reportedly confirming physical abuse, police said on Sunday.
The case came to light after the child's parents noticed bruises on his face and arms when he returned home from school on August 18. His father, Navneet Choudhary, a practising lawyer, said the boy began vomiting and showing signs of dizziness soon after.
The family took him to an ENT specialist, who found severe swelling in both ear canals and suspected physical assault, advising immediate tests and possible hospitalisation.
Alarmed by the diagnosis, Choudhary approached the school seeking access to CCTV footage from the premises. According to the family, school staff initially cited technical issues and put off the request.
When Choudhary returned the following day, the staff allegedly demanded Rs 1,500 before agreeing to show the recordings.
After the payment was done, the family was shown footage that reportedly depicted the toddler being pulled by his ears, tied to a chair for an extended period, kicked, and repeatedly struck by a staff member.
Following this, the family filed a complaint with the police on Friday.
Officers subsequently visited the school, took custody of the CCTV DVR, and registered an FIR under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the Juvenile Justice Act, and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
Police have named four people as accused in the case: the school's director, its principal, a 30-year-old teacher, and the attendant. The 35-year-old attendant has since been arrested and remains in custody, while the teacher has been asked to join the investigation.
A search is underway for a second staff member who is said to have left the area following the incident. Police said the roles of the director and principal are also being examined as the investigation proceeds.
The family said they first sensed something was wrong when the child began showing signs of distress well before the injuries were spotted. He reportedly became fearful of using the washroom and started crying frequently at night in the days leading up to the discovery.
Police said further questioning of school staff and forensic examination of the seized footage are underway as part of the investigation.
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