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  • /Delhi playschool abuse case: Toddler allegedly beaten, CCTV confirms assault

Delhi playschool abuse case: Toddler allegedly beaten, CCTV confirms assault

Police have named four people as accused in the case: the school's director, its principal, a 30-year-old teacher, and the attendant

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Aug 31, 2026, 02:30 PM IST|Updated: Aug 31, 2026, 02:52 PM IST
Delhi playschool abuse case: Toddler allegedly beaten, CCTV confirms assault

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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