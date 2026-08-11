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  • /Delhi hospitals have crores-worth medical equipment lying unused | DNA

Delhi hospitals have crores-worth medical equipment lying unused | DNA

At Rao Tula Ram Memorial Hospital, an ultrasound unit purchased in 2010 for around Rs 25 lakh has not been used for the past four years. The hospital has cited the absence of a radiologist as the reason.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 11, 2026, 11:19 PM IST|Updated: Aug 11, 2026, 11:19 PM IST
Delhi hospitals have crores-worth medical equipment lying unused | DNA
Image Credit: (L- IANS/ R- File photo)

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