/Delhi hospitals have crores-worth medical equipment lying unused | DNA

Medical equipment worth crores of rupees is lying unused in Delhi government hospitals, even as patients face waiting periods of six months to as long as one or two years for procedures such as ultrasounds and CT scans. Several machines, imported or purchased specifically for patient care, have remained idle for years and are now at risk of becoming scrap.
In today’s episode of DNA, Rahul Sinha, Managing Editor of Zee News, conducted a detailed analysis of the issue of expensive medical equipment lying unused across Delhi government hospitals.
The matter came to light after directions from the Delhi High Court, which asked all hospitals under the Delhi government to conduct an audit of their medical equipment and report whether the machines were being utilised.
Following an internal inquiry, 26 hospitals submitted details of their unused equipment. The Delhi government subsequently placed the information before the High Court through an affidavit.
The reports revealed that medical equipment worth around Rs 50 to Rs 60 crore is lying unused across these hospitals.
At Lok Nayak Hospital, 44 BiPAP machines, each costing Rs 1.45 lakh, are not being used. Together, these machines are worth around Rs 64 lakh. The hospital also has 34 oxygen concentrators costing Rs 49,700 each, amounting to equipment worth approximately Rs 16.90 lakh. In total, 78 machines worth around Rs 81 lakh are lying unused at the hospital.
At Rao Tula Ram Memorial Hospital, an ultrasound unit purchased in 2010 for around Rs 25 lakh has not been used for the past four years. The hospital has cited the absence of a radiologist as the reason.
A similar situation exists at B.R. Sur Homoeopathic College, where an ultrasound machine worth Rs 19 lakh is fully functional but remains unused because there is no radiologist.
The hospital is currently in the process of appointing one.
At Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, a liquid medical oxygen buffer tank costing around Rs 95 lakh was installed in 2021 after being donated by an organisation. The tank was meant to store oxygen for the hospital, but it has never been put into use because it was not connected to the gas pipeline system.
The same hospital also purchased two eye-bank machines for Rs 22 lakh. These machines remain unused because the renewal of permission for corneal transplants has not been completed, while expert doctors were also unavailable.
Among the most expensive unused machines is a medical cyclotron at the Delhi State Cancer Institute. Purchased in 2017 at a cost of Rs 15.42 crore, the machine was intended for cancer treatment but is currently not being used because there are no personnel available to operate it.
Zee News also conducted a reality check at the Delhi State Cancer Institute to assess the condition of medical equipment lying unused.
The reports point to manpower shortages as one of the key reasons behind the underutilisation of these machines. Radiologists, technicians and other trained personnel are not available to operate several pieces of equipment.
This means that while crores of rupees have been spent on procuring advanced medical equipment, the necessary manpower was not recruited alongside it. As a result, machines meant to provide treatment to patients are lying idle, while patients continue to face long waiting periods for essential medical procedures.
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