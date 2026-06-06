Delhi Malviya Nagar fire tragedy: Cook held for alleged negligence; more detained

Delhi Police have arrested a hotel cook in connection with the deadly fire at a bed-and-breakfast hotel in Malviya Nagar that killed 21 people. Police said the investigation found that the cook's negligence was one of the reasons behind the fire. Several other people have also been detained and are being questioned as part of the ongoing probe.

3rd June Malviya Nagar fire tragedy | One more arrest, of a chef Keshav Negi (65), has been made. Further interrogation and investigation are ongoing: Delhi Police https://t.co/fJOezvTNeP — ANI (@ANI) June 6, 2026

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The cook has been identified as Chef Keshav Negi (65). Police said further interrogation and investigation are underway as they continue to examine the circumstances that led to the tragedy.

21 people killed, including foreign nationals

The massive fire broke out at a bed-and-breakfast hotel in Malviya Nagar on Wednesday, triggering panic among guests and staff.

A total of 21 people lost their lives in the incident. Among them were 17 foreign nationals. The victims included citizens of Liberia, Nigeria, Mozambique and Bangladesh.

Officials said 47 people were rescued from the building, while at least 26 injured people are undergoing treatment at different hospitals.

Hotel owner booked, probe underway

Police have identified the hotel owner as Lokesh Bajaj. An FIR has been registered under charges of culpable homicide and other relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Officials said three partners were involved in running the hotel. They are also believed to own other hotels in Delhi.

Several police teams have been formed to trace and arrest those involved in the case. Investigators are also examining whether fire safety norms were violated and if any lapses contributed to the loss of lives.

How the fire spread

The Delhi Fire Services received information about the fire at 8:50 am, following which several fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

An eyewitness said residents first noticed a strange smell before sparks were seen coming from the building.

"Around 8:30, there was a smell coming from the area. Later, sparks started coming from the building. By the time the fire brigade arrived, much of the building had already burned," the eyewitness said.

As the flames spread rapidly, the situation quickly turned critical for people trapped inside the building.

Guests forced to jump from balconies

The fire spread quickly through the multi-storey building, trapping many guests inside.

Several people were forced to jump from windows and balconies to save their lives as thick smoke and flames engulfed large parts of the hotel.

Residents living nearby rushed to help. They brought mattresses and pillows to cushion the fall of people escaping the flames. Some residents also entered smoke-filled areas in an attempt to rescue those trapped inside.

Videos shared on social media showed women and foreign tourists jumping from the building in a desperate effort to escape. In one video, a woman was seen jumping from the third floor while carrying a child.

Rescue operation faced challenges

Fire officials said the rescue operation was particularly difficult because the building had only one staircase and one lift.

Delhi Fire Services official A.K. Malik said the design of the building allowed smoke and heat to spread rapidly through the structure, making evacuation more challenging.

"The building had only one staircase and a lift. There were very limited ways to enter or exit. Such buildings act like a chimney, allowing smoke and heat to spread quickly," he said.

Officials said the five-storey building had around 22 guest rooms. Two rooms on the terrace were reportedly being used for storage purposes.

Police personnel injured during rescue

The intensity of the fire also affected emergency responders. Ten Delhi Police personnel were injured while carrying out rescue operations.

The injured officers included five head constables and five constables. They were among the first responders who entered the burning building to help rescue trapped guests.

All of them were admitted to the AIIMS Trauma Centre and are currently undergoing treatment.

Investigation continues

Officials said a detailed investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the fire and identify those responsible.

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