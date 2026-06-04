Delhi hotel fire incident, leaves 21 dead: CM Rekha Gupta to chair key meeting on June 5

After the deadly Delhi hotel fire incident at Malviya Nagar, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta will chair a meeting on Friday to review measures aimed at preventing the recurrence of fatal incidents and strengthening action against unauthorised constructions in the capital.

The government has adopted a strict approach, making it clear that no building owner, official, or any other person found responsible for the Malviya Nagar fire will be spared.

“Public safety is paramount. We must address this issue holistically by ensuring compliance with safety standards, strengthening monitoring mechanisms, and establishing clear accountability so that such tragedies do not occur again,” the Chief Minister said.

Senior officials from the Delhi Police, Revenue Department, Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Delhi Fire Service, Delhi Jal Board, and other concerned departments will attend the meeting at the Delhi Secretariat.

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Gupta emphasised that the shortcomings leading to the horrific fire at the Malviya Nagar guest house will be thoroughly investigated and accountability will be fixed. She reiterated that strict action will be taken against all illegal properties, hotels, and guest houses operating without necessary permissions, as well as institutions violating fire safety norms and building bylaws.

The Chief Minister said she has sought detailed reports from various departments to identify lapses and fix responsibility. “Corruption and negligence in some departments have created avoidable challenges. We will now take stringent and effective steps to prevent such incidents and safeguard lives and property,” she stated.

The Delhi government will enforce stricter and more accountable regulations to curb illegal constructions. Action will be initiated against all hotels and guest houses running illegally, with no violators of safety and construction rules being spared.

The Fire incident resulted in the death of 21 individuals, including 12 foreign nationals.

Also Read: Delhi hotel fire: Owner in custody as hunt for absconding manager intensifies

Fifteen injured victims are undergoing treatment at Max Super Speciality Hospital in Saket. Hospital officials said all patients are stable, though six remain on ventilator support and are showing gradual signs of improvement.

Preliminary investigations have revealed serious violations at the hotel. Flourish Stay had been operating for seven to eight years without a mandatory No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Delhi Fire Services.

The property had no designated fire exit and was approved for only six rooms, but was reportedly running with around 26 rooms.

These violations are expected to be central to the probe.

Also Read: South Delhi hotel fire: Owner Lavkesh Bajaj arrested, preliminary investigations point to operational lapses

In response to the tragedy, Delhi authorities have launched a city-wide crackdown on safety violations.

Delhi Mayor Pravesh Wahi announced the formation of a joint task force. comprising officials from the district administration, police, and civic bodies. Following a high-level meeting chaired by the Lieutenant Governor. The task force will conduct inspections of hotels, guest houses, and commercial establishments. Properties found operating without approvals or violating safety norms will face immediate action, including sealing.

A Delhi court sent Lavkesh Bajaj, owner of Flourish Stay, to police custody. Meanwhile, teams are actively searching for the hotel manager, Jai Mishra, who has been missing since the fire broke out on Wednesday morning.

Delhi Police have registered a case against Bajaj under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including culpable homicide not amounting to murder, mischief by fire, negligence endangering human life, and violations related to fire safety.

(with IANS inputs)

