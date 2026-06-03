21 dead in Delhi hotel fire: No-NOC death trap claims lives, 10 cops injured during rescue

A massive fire at a bed-and-breakfast hotel in Delhi's Malviya Nagar killed 21 people, including 17 foreign nationals, on Wednesday. The blaze spread rapidly through the five-storey building, trapping dozens inside. Several people jumped from balconies to escape. Ten Delhi Police personnel were injured during rescue operations as authorities launched an investigation into alleged safety violations.

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21 killed, including 17 foreign nationals

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Twenty-one people, including 17 foreign nationals, were killed and several others were injured after a massive fire broke out at a bed-and-breakfast hotel in Delhi's Malviya Nagar area on Wednesday.

According to officials, the deceased include citizens from Liberia, Nigeria, Mozambique, and Bangladesh. A total of 47 people were rescued, while 26 injured victims are undergoing treatment.

Hotel owner booked, police launch manhunt

Police identified the hotel owner as Lokesh Bajaj. An FIR has been registered under culpable homicide and other relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Officials said three partners were involved in operating the hotel, and they reportedly own other hotels in Delhi. Multiple police teams have been formed to trace and arrest the accused. Authorities are also examining whether safety norms were violated.

Eyewitness recounts horror

The fire was reported to the Delhi Fire Services at 8:50 a.m., following which several fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

An eyewitness described how the fire began and spread rapidly.

"Around 8:30, there was a smell coming from the area. Then we thought we were not sure what the smell was, as nothing was burning at our place. After that, sparks started coming from there. The first spark came around 8:00, and the fire brigade arrived at 9:40. By then, a lot had already burned. If the fire brigade had arrived on time, some casualties could have been avoided," IANS reported quoting the eyewitness.

People jump from balconies as fire spreads

By the time firefighters reached the scene, the fire had spread across the multi-storey building. People trapped inside were forced to jump from windows and balconies to save themselves.

Neighbours and local residents showed remarkable courage by bringing mattresses and pillows to cushion the fall of victims. Several residents entered smoke-filled areas to help those trapped inside.

Videos circulating on social media showed women and foreign tourists jumping from the building in a desperate attempt to escape the flames. In one video, a woman was seen jumping from the third floor while holding a child.

Rescue operation hampered by building design

Fire officials said the rescue operation became extremely difficult because the building had only one staircase and a lift. The structure also had limited entry points, making evacuation challenging.

Delhi Fire Services official AK Malik said the building's design allowed heat and smoke to spread quickly through the premises.

"The building is five-storey. They were running a licensed B&B. The building had one staircase and a lift. There was no way to enter the building, and the windows were also of no help. Buildings like these act like a chimney, which leads to heat and smoke spreading to the entire building premises and no way to escape."

Officials said the building had around 22 rooms occupied by guests, while two rooms on the terrace were being used as storage areas.

10 Delhi Police personnel injured during rescue

The fire was so intense that 10 Delhi Police personnel were injured while carrying out rescue operations.

Officials said the injured personnel were among the first responders to enter the burning building. The injured include five head constables and five constables.

All of them have been admitted to the AIIMS Trauma Centre and are undergoing treatment.

Investigation underway into cause of fire

Regarding the cause of the fire, A.K. Malik said a detailed investigation would be conducted by Delhi Police.

"The cause behind this will be investigated by the Delhi Police. We have conducted the final search and handed over the entire building to Delhi Police," he said.

Authorities are now investigating the source of the fire and whether the hotel complied with mandatory fire safety regulations.

(With IANS inputs)

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