Delhi Hotel Fire: Owner Lovkesh Bajaj arrested as probe into safety lapses deepens

New Delhi: Delhi Police on Wednesday arrested Lovkesh Bajaj, the owner of the hotel building in Malviya Nagar where a devastating fire claimed 21 lives and left several others injured, marking a major breakthrough in the ongoing investigation.

The arrest came hours after authorities launched an intensive search operation to trace Bajaj, who had been absconding since the incident. Police had earlier issued a lookout circular against him and formed multiple teams to conduct raids across the national capital.

Officials confirmed that Bajaj was taken into custody following sustained efforts by investigating teams.

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A criminal case has already been registered under provisions relating to culpable homicide and other relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Investigators suspect that serious negligence and possible regulatory violations may have contributed to the scale of the tragedy.

Also Read: 21 dead in Delhi hotel fire: No-NOC death trap claims lives, 10 cops injured during rescue

The investigation has also widened to examine the role of three partners allegedly linked to the operation of the hotel. According to sources, the group is believed to run several hotels and guest houses across Delhi.

"With this in view, the authorities have widened the scope of their inquiry into ownership structures, licensing compliance, and operational practices," sources said.

Preliminary findings have raised concerns over possible violations at the property. Officials suspect the establishment, which was registered under the Bed and Breakfast (B&B) category and permitted to operate only six rooms, was allegedly accommodating guests in nearly 25 rooms.

The hotel's fire safety measures and evacuation arrangements are also under close scrutiny. Investigators are examining reports that the building had only one common entry and exit point, a factor that may have significantly hindered evacuation efforts as the flames spread through the structure.

The fire broke out in the early hours of the morning and left 21 people dead, including 17 foreign nationals from Liberia, Nigeria, Mozambique and Bangladesh.

Authorities said 47 people were rescued from the building, while 26 injured persons continue to receive treatment.

Also Read: Inside the Malviya Nagar fire tragedy: Who owns Lemon Green Hotel and how much did a room cost? EXPLAINED

(With IANS inputs)