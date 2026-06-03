NewsIndiaInside the Malviya Nagar fire tragedy: Who owns Lemon Green Hotel and how much did a room cost? EXPLAINED
Inside the Malviya Nagar fire tragedy: Who owns Lemon Green Hotel and how much did a room cost? EXPLAINED
Owners Harish and Varun Goyal were exposed for illegally running 25 rooms on a 6-room license at Malviya Nagar’s Flourish Stay hotel, where over 20 died.
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In the wake of the catastrophic blaze that ripped through a South Delhi hotel on Wednesday, critical details have emerged regarding the establishment's ownership, regulatory overreach, and the profiles of the victims. The devastating fire at the popular three-star commercial facility has left at least 21 people dead and sparked an intensive multi-agency investigation.
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