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NewsIndiaInside the Malviya Nagar fire tragedy: Who owns Lemon Green Hotel and how much did a room cost? EXPLAINED
MALVIYA NAGAR FIRE

Inside the Malviya Nagar fire tragedy: Who owns Lemon Green Hotel and how much did a room cost? EXPLAINED

Owners Harish and Varun Goyal were exposed for illegally running 25 rooms on a 6-room license at Malviya Nagar’s Flourish Stay hotel, where over 20 died.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Jun 03, 2026, 03:00 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Inside the Malviya Nagar fire tragedy: Who owns Lemon Green Hotel and how much did a room cost? EXPLAINEDFire breaks out at restaurant in Malviya Nagar. (PHOTO: IANS)

In the wake of the catastrophic blaze that ripped through a South Delhi hotel on Wednesday, critical details have emerged regarding the establishment's ownership, regulatory overreach, and the profiles of the victims. The devastating fire at the popular three-star commercial facility has left at least 21 people dead and sparked an intensive multi-agency investigation.

 

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