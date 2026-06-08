Delhi Airport chaos: Ground equipment crashes into Air India jets during storm; operator blames lack of ATC warning | VIDEO

Severe storms with heavy rainfall hit a number of areas in the national capital city over the weekend evening, leaving heavy operational losses at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA). The sudden weather change led to a collision between the ground support equipment and three stationary planes of Air India at Terminal 2, thus necessitating their immediate grounding.

Ground handling agents put their lives on the line to save an Air India aircraft from being hit by a stepladder during a storm at Delhi Airport on Sunday evening.

This is not in their job description, but they just love their jobs, just give them a raise!pic.twitter.com/nABpgtfCsW June 7, 2026

The three aircraft affected were narrow-body planes parked at their respective bays when the storms hit. The strong winds caused the heavy ground equipment to move away from its position and cause accidental contact with the fuselages of the stationary planes.

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Ground support equipment of two different airlines loose due to strong wind

Reports suggested that the affected ground support equipment belonged to two different parties: Air India Engineering and IndiGo. It was the strong wind force that carried the machinery across the ramp and accidentally collided with the parked planes of Air India.

IGIA Airport owner claims no pre-warnings on poor weather conditions provided by ATC

The operator of IGIA, who is a private firm, noted that the change in the weather condition was totally unpredictable and therefore caught the ground staff unprepared. The owner claims that Air Traffic Control (ATC) failed to issue any prior weather warning or high wind alert to the airport authorities or the airlines operating at the airport. Therefore, there was nothing that could be done to prevent any possible damage to the tarmac equipment.

Damage report and status of affected aircrafts

While Air India has refused to provide an official comment on this matter, an insider source from the airline indicated that not only the airline's aircraft were damaged by the bad weather but also those operated by other operators.

A technical assessment has been conducted on the affected Air India planes. As per industry insiders, two of the three narrow body aircraft have been reported with little damage, and they should resume flying shortly after some minor repairs. On the other hand, one plane has been found to have more damage than the others and will need more time to fix the issue.

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