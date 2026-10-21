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Delhi: Instagram row turns deadly, 16-year-old stabbed to death, 4 minors held

A 16-year-old boy died after an alleged knife attack in Delhi’s Pitampura during a Durga immersion procession on Tuesday evening. The police have arrested four minors in connection with the incident.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Oct 21, 2026, 05:55 PM IST|Updated: Oct 21, 2026, 05:55 PM IST
Delhi: Instagram row turns deadly, 16-year-old stabbed to death, 4 minors held
Image Credit: Representational image. (AI)

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Delhi: Instagram row turns deadly, 16-year-old stabbed to death, 4 minors held
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