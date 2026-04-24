Delhi IRS officer’s daughter rape-murder case: Police to conduct psychological analysis of accused

A Wednesday morning in Kailash Hills, one of South-East Delhi's quieter residential pockets, ended in a crime so brutal and so methodically carried out that investigators are now seeking a psychological assessment of the accused to fully comprehend what drove him to it. The victim was a 22-year-old student, the daughter of an IRS officer. The accused, identified as Rahul Meena, was no stranger to the household. CCTV footage later established that he entered the colony at 6:30 in the morning and walked into the residence nine minutes later. He left at approximately 7:20 am, less than an hour inside, and a trail of devastation was left behind.

When questioned about his presence in the house, Meena allegedly lied, claiming the victim's mother had invited him in. The situation deteriorated quickly when he demanded cash. The victim refused. An argument broke out, and as she began screaming for help, Meena allegedly lost control, striking her repeatedly in the face with a lamp, leaving her with severe bruising and head injuries.

What followed was not the behaviour of a man who had simply lost his temper. Once the victim was unconscious, Meena allegedly raped her, then dragged her body to a room housing the family's lockers. In a detail that has disturbed investigators deeply, he used the unconscious woman's finger to bypass a fingerprint-secured locker and forced open a second safe with a screwdriver. He made off with approximately Rs 2.5 lakh in cash and jewellery.

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Noticing his trousers were blood-stained, he changed into a pair belonging to the victim's brother before walking out of the house and heading towards the railway station. Before leaving, he strangled the victim with a phone charger, ensuring, investigators believe, that she could not identify him.

Despite his efforts to cover his tracks, Meena's digital behaviour proved his undoing. He had deliberately avoided using his own phone, instead relying on a handset he had stolen during a prior harassment incident in Alwar. However, he connected to the Wi-Fi network at a hotel in Dwarka, and that single act of logging onto the internet was enough.

Police analysed Internet Protocol Detail Records and deployed advanced digital surveillance to close in on his location. A parallel thread emerged when investigators discovered he had been in contact with a relative in Gurugram through Instagram. Questioning that relative provided the final piece of the puzzle, and Meena was arrested at the Dwarka hotel shortly after.

Inside the mind of the accused

What has unsettled the investigating team as much as the crime itself is how Meena conducted himself once in custody. Sources indicate he displayed an unusual calmness and a complete absence of remorse during interrogation, a detail that has prompted the Delhi Police to order a full psychological assessment.

The evaluation, to be carried out by clinical experts, will examine his aggression levels, behavioural patterns, emotional responses, and any traits associated with Antisocial Personality Disorder. Crucially, investigators want to determine whether the events of that morning were the result of a spontaneous rage or a far more calculated intent.

With forensic evidence, CCTV logs, blood-stained clothing, and stolen valuables already forming a strong technical case, the psychological profiling is expected to become a cornerstone of the prosecution's attempt to establish the full gravity of what was done and the mind behind it.

(With IANS input)