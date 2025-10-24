The Delhi Police Special Cell on Friday announced the arrest of two suspected terrorists linked to an ISIS-inspired module, as per ANI reports. The individuals were allegedly undergoing training for “fidayeen” (suicide) attacks. One of the suspects is a Delhi resident, while the other comes from Madhya Pradesh.

Authorities said a significant cache of arms and ammunition was recovered during the operation. One of the arrested has been identified as Adnan.

A senior officer told The Times of India that the operation was carried out under the supervision of Additional Commissioner Pramod Kushwaha and ACP Lalit Mohan Negi.

The module is believed to have connections with ISIS and may also have ties to Pakistan’s ISI, which is thought to operate such networks under the guise of the Islamic State.

The investigation is ongoing, with officials working to map the full extent of the network and identify additional associates. Interrogation of the two suspects is continuing, as agencies probe their plans and potential links to international terror groups.

( More Inputs Are To Be Awaited )