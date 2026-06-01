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NewsIndiaMassive fire outbreak at Delhi's School of Planning and Architecture (SPA) near ITO; campus evacuated
DELHI FIRE

Massive fire outbreak at Delhi's School of Planning and Architecture (SPA) near ITO; campus evacuated

A massive fire has broken out on the second floor of the School of Planning and Architecture (SPA) building near Delhi's ITO. Evacuations are underway.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Jun 01, 2026, 11:09 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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Massive fire outbreak at Delhi's School of Planning and Architecture (SPA) near ITO; campus evacuatedREPRESENTATIVE PICTURE

A major fire broke out at a prominent educational institution in the high-security, busy institutional hub near ITO on Monday morning. The blaze was reported from inside the prestigious School of Planning and Architecture (SPA) building, causing immediate panic and triggering a swift response from emergency services.

 

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