NewsIndiaMassive fire outbreak at Delhi's School of Planning and Architecture (SPA) near ITO; campus evacuated
Massive fire outbreak at Delhi's School of Planning and Architecture (SPA) near ITO; campus evacuated
A massive fire has broken out on the second floor of the School of Planning and Architecture (SPA) building near Delhi's ITO. Evacuations are underway.
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A major fire broke out at a prominent educational institution in the high-security, busy institutional hub near ITO on Monday morning. The blaze was reported from inside the prestigious School of Planning and Architecture (SPA) building, causing immediate panic and triggering a swift response from emergency services.
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