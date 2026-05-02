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NewsIndiaDelhi judge Aman Kumar Sharma found dead in Safdarjung; police suspect suicide
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Delhi judge Aman Kumar Sharma found dead in Safdarjung; police suspect suicide

The deceased has been identified as Aman Kumar Sharma, Secretary of the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Karkardooma Court, Delhi.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 02, 2026, 07:34 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Delhi judge Aman Kumar Sharma found dead in Safdarjung; police suspect suicideRepresentative Image (Image: IANS)

A Delhi judge was found dead at his residence in the Green Park area, with police suspecting suicide. The deceased has been identified as Aman Kumar Sharma, son of Prem Kumar Sharma, aged around 30 years. He was serving as Secretary of the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Karkardooma Court, Delhi.

A PCR call was received at the Safdarjung Enclave police station regarding the suspected suicide. The call was made by Shivam, son of Rajesh Sharma, a resident of Defence Colony and the brother-in-law of the deceased. “My brother has died by suicide in the bathroom at home,” he told the police. Police teams immediately rushed to the spot and found Aman Kumar Sharma inside the bathroom. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival, according to India Today.

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Initial investigations point to suicide, though the exact circumstances leading to the incident remain unclear. Police have initiated a probe while they await further details, including the postmortem report.

This is a developing story; further details are awaited. 
 

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