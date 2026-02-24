Delhi Kashmere Gate shooting: Lawrence Bishnoi's legal team member injured in car attack

Unidentified assailants opened fire on a car near Kashmere Gate in Delhi on Tuesday evening, injuring one person, police officials confirmed.

According to authorities, there were five occupants in the vehicle at the time of the attack. The injured individual was immediately taken to a nearby hospital and is reported to be in a stable condition. The other four passengers escaped unharmed.

DCP North Delhi Raja Banthia said at the scene, “We received information at around 10:10 pm that a car had been fired upon near Kashmere Gate. Upon reaching the spot, we found that four to five rounds had been fired at the vehicle. One person was injured and has been admitted to the hospital. Our team immediately mobilised, and an investigation has been initiated.”

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

He added, “We are working on every aspect of the investigation. Based on CCTV footage, witness statements, and other technical evidence, we will soon identify and apprehend the attackers. Maintaining law and order in Delhi remains our priority.”

Police sources indicate that the injured man claims to be a member of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s legal team, though this has not yet been officially verified. The motive for the attack remains unclear but could be connected to past rivalries or gang-related tensions.

Authorities have recovered empty cartridges from the scene and are working to identify the weapon used. CCTV footage from nearby cameras has been seized, and a forensic team is examining the evidence. The surrounding area has been cordoned off while police continue their search for the suspects.



(With IANS inputs)