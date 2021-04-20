Delhi L-G Anil Baijal appeals to migrant workers not to leave city, assures help

New Delhi: The Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal urged the migrant workers to not leave the city and even assured government's help and assistance to take care of their needs as Delhi enters the first of the six-day lockdown in the national capital.

Delhi Lt Governor is deeply concerned at reports about migrant workers flocking to the railway stations and bus stands, to leave Delhi just hours after the announcement was made by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Baijal met with Kejriwal and the Chief Secretary to take stock of the situation and directed the government to take every possible step to control the reverse migration situation.

Taking to twitter he wrote (in Hindi): "I appeal to all the migrant citizens of Delhi to not leave Delhi in panic. I assure you that the government will take care of all your needs during this situation of Corona disaster. All necessary arrangements are being ensured for you."

मेरी दिल्ली के सभी प्रवासी नागरिकों से अपील है कि आप घबराहट में दिल्ली छोड़ कर ना जायें।

मैं आपको भरोसा दिलाता हूँ कि कोरोना आपदा की इस स्थिति के दौरान सरकार आपकी सभी जरूरतों का ख्याल रखेगी।आपके लिए सभी आवश्यक इंतज़ाम सुनिश्चित किए जा रहे हैं। — LG Delhi (@LtGovDelhi) April 20, 2021

On Monday evening, Delhi went into a six-day lockdown as the COVID-19 situation took a turn for the worst, which left hundreds of worried migrant workers thronging to the Anand Vihar Bus Terminal to board the buses for their native places.

Meanwhile, Mumbai too witnessed similar scenes on Monday following the imposition of Section 144 in Maharashtra in an effort to break the chain of the raging coronavirus infections.