/Delhi LG, CM Rekha Gupta flags off 200 new E-buses, launches 56 ladies special services

The scheme also covers Medium Goods Vehicles (MGVs) and Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGVs) that are BS-IV or older. Owners who scrap such vehicles and purchase new BS-VI, higher-emission-standard or electric goods vehicles will be eligible for a 100 per cent exemption on motor vehicle tax for 10 years, a 100 per cent waiver of registration fees, a 5 per cent interest subvention, an 8 per cent OEM discount, and fuel vouchers or a one-time benefit equivalent to the discounted value of the fuel vouchers, said the statement.