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  • /Delhi LG, CM Rekha Gupta flags off 200 new E-buses, launches 56 ladies special services

Delhi LG, CM Rekha Gupta flags off 200 new E-buses, launches 56 ladies special services

The occasion also marked a significant step towards safer, more convenient and inclusive mobility for women with the launch of 56 dedicated Ladies Special Electric Bus Services connecting major colleges, including Hindu College, Ramjas College, Daulat Ram College, Shri Ram College of Commerce, Lady Shri Ram College (LSR), Gargi College, Hansraj College and SGGSCC.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 19, 2026, 07:36 PM IST|Updated: Aug 19, 2026, 07:36 PM IST
Delhi LG, CM Rekha Gupta flags off 200 new E-buses, launches 56 ladies special services

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Delhi LG, CM Rekha Gupta flags off 200 new E-buses, launches 56 ladies special services
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