Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has announced a holiday on April 14 in all government offices, autonomous bodies and public sector undertakings under the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Dr Babasaheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar.

"The Lt. Governor of National Capital Territory of Delhi is pleased to declare Wednesday, the 12th February, 2025 as a Holiday in all Government Offices, Autonomous Bodies & Public Undertakings, under the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi, on account of Guru Ravidas Jayanti," the statement read.

Delhi LG VK Saxena declares Wednesday, the 12th of February, 2025 as a holiday in all government offices, autonomous bodies & public undertakings, under the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi, on account of Guru Ravidas Jayanti pic.twitter.com/Spgi1eqOBT — ANI (@ANI) February 10, 2025

"The Restricted Holiday on the occasion of Guru Ravidas Jayanti earlier declared vide Notification No. F.53/689/GAD/CN/2024-25/2018-2064 dated 13/11/2024 stands cancelled," it added.

Dr. Babasaheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar's birth anniversary is celebrated on April 14 each year, honouring his contributions to Indian society and his role in drafting the Indian Constitution.