Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2883867https://zeenews.india.com/india/delhi-lg-declares-april-14-holiday-for-dr-ambedkars-birth-anniversary-2883867.html
NewsIndia
DELHI LG

Delhi LG Declares April 14 Holiday For Dr. Ambedkar's Birth Anniversary

Lieutenant Governor announced April 14 as a holiday for Dr. Ambedkar's birth anniversary.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 09, 2025, 06:20 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Delhi LG Declares April 14 Holiday For Dr. Ambedkar's Birth Anniversary

Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has announced a holiday on April 14 in all government offices, autonomous bodies and public sector undertakings under the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Dr Babasaheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar.

"The Lt. Governor of National Capital Territory of Delhi is pleased to declare Wednesday, the 12th February, 2025 as a Holiday in all Government Offices, Autonomous Bodies & Public Undertakings, under the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi, on account of Guru Ravidas Jayanti," the statement read.

 

"The Restricted Holiday on the occasion of Guru Ravidas Jayanti earlier declared vide Notification No. F.53/689/GAD/CN/2024-25/2018-2064 dated 13/11/2024 stands cancelled," it added.

Dr. Babasaheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar's birth anniversary is celebrated on April 14 each year, honouring his contributions to Indian society and his role in drafting the Indian Constitution.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
;
NEWS ON ONE CLICK