Is there a dry day on Holi 2026 in Delhi? Liquor shops to remain open - Full details

In a historic first, liquor shops in Delhi will remain open in the national capital, which earlier observed dry days on restricted holidays, including Holi.

According to an order issued on January 15, under Rule 52 of the Delhi Excise Rules, 2010, the city will observe dry days only on Id-ul-Fitr (March 21), Ram Navami (March 26), and Mahavir Jayanti (March 31) until the end of March. Since Holi is not included in the list, liquor outlets may operate normally during the festival this year.

Liquor stores in Delhi are therefore open on Holi 2026, as the festival has been removed from the official dry day schedule, based on the government’s earlier directive.



Key information

Liquor outlets in Delhi will operate as usual, remaining open during their regular business hours, generally from 10:00 AM to 10:00 PM.



Online alcohol delivery services are also functioning today, since the day has not been declared a notified dry day.

Residents can avoid long festival queues by using the e-Abgari app to pre-book their purchases and collect them at their convenience.

Congress criticises the move

Reacting to the move, Congress leader Abhishek Dutt criticised the BJP-led Delhi government, alleging that the decision amounts to a “gift to the liquor mafia.”

His remarks came shortly after Arvind Kejriwal was discharged in connection with the Delhi excise policy case. Dutt said that liquor sales had traditionally been halted on Holi in Delhi and accused the government of changing the practice.

"On Arvind Kejriwal's release (discharge), the BJP has given a gift to the liquor mafia. In Delhi, liquor was never sold on the day of Holi... but today is Holi, everyone celebrates Holi happily, the BJP also celebrates Holi and fulfils its promises," he said.

Meanwhile, Holi celebrations are in full swing across the country, with several political leaders joining the festivities.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh extends Holi greetings

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh took part in celebrations at his residence, playing Holi with gulaal and drums. He extended greetings to citizens, wishing for peace and harmony worldwide.

"Heartfelt greetings of Holi to all the countrymen. May peace be established throughout the world. May everyone live in peace and harmony. These are my heartfelt wishes on the holy festival of Holi," Singh told reporters.

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Holi wish

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also celebrated the festival at her residence. She expressed hope that Holi would bring renewed energy and development to the national capital.

"I extend my best wishes to the people of Delhi on the occasion of Holi. I hope this festival of Holi brings new enthusiasm and a wave of development for the people of Delhi. We should celebrate Holi together in a peaceful manner," she said.

Holi, rooted in Hindu mythology, symbolises the victory of good over evil. The festival begins with Holika Dahan, the ceremonial bonfire, followed by the main celebration the next day, when people play with colours and celebrate together.

While parts of western India, including Mumbai and Gujarat, marked the festival on March 3, northern India is celebrating Holi on Wednesday.

(With ANI inputs)