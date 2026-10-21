/Delhi court orders release of Cockroach Janta Party leaders Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka

During the high court proceedings, the bench also defended the strict verification of sureties for individuals accused of breaking preventive bonds. "A person goes there, gives a bond, breaks the bond... in such a case, insistence on a surety, can it be said to be that illegal or that much against the law?" the judge asked. Justice Prasad added that breaching barricades during public protests could incite others to violate restrictions imposed under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).