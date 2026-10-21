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Delhi court orders release of Cockroach Janta Party leaders Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka

A Delhi Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) has ordered the release of Cockroach Janta Party leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka from judicial custody.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 21, 2026, 06:50 PM IST|Updated: Oct 21, 2026, 07:13 PM IST
Delhi court orders release of Cockroach Janta Party leaders Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka
Image Credit: ANI. CJP leader Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka.

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