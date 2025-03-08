Delhi Mahila Samman Yojana For Rs 2500: Check Eligibility, Online Application, Website, Other Details

Dilli Mahila Samman Yojana Online Apply: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta officially announced the 'Mahila Samman Yojana' or 'Mahila Samridhi Yojana' on Saturday. The scheme aims to provide Rs 2,500 monthly financial assistance to poor women. In the run-up to the Delhi assembly polls, the BJP had promised to transfer Rs 2,500 to women in the national capital. The BJP chose March 8 for the launch of the scheme as it's celebrated as Women's Day as the scheme is meant for women only.

Mahila Samridhi Yojana Registration

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta said that the government has allocated Rs 5100 Crore to the scheme's budget. She said that the registration for the scheme will begin soon. "We have formed the committee, which will be led by me and the registration for the scheme will begin soon - a portal will be launched soon," Gupta told reporters.

Online Application Process

As said by Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, the online application process will begin only after an official website is launched for the Mahila Samridhi Yojana. The website will have all the required details and a link to register for the eligible beneficiaries.

Eligibility Criteria

While CM Gupta said that the terms and conditions will be finalized after intensive deliberations, media reports have made several claims with regard to the eligibility criteria. According to reports, women with an annual income of not more than Rs 2.5 lakh will be eligible for the scheme. The income limit may be Rs 3 lakh as well, to make it at par with the new tax slabs. There may be residency criteria as well and those eligible must be a registered voter on a cut-off date decided by the government. Also, there may be an age criteria as well and those above 18 or 21 years and up to 60 years may likely get the benefits. Also, those already availing similar government benefits or those in government jobs will not be eligible for the scheme.

Transparency

The beneficiaries may have to share their Aadhaar number to get the Aadhaar-based e-KYC done to ensure transparency in the direct benefit transfer scheme. It's highly likely that the beneficiaries may be asked to get their PAN and Aadhaar linked. According to the Delhi government, to ensure transparency and efficiency, the scheme will leverage advanced technology, including Aadhaar-based e-KYC, for the seamless disbursement of financial benefits.