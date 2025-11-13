Advertisement
MAHIPALPUR EXPLOSION

BREAKING: Explosion Reported Near Radisson Hotel In Mahipalpur; Emergency Teams On Site

A report of an explosion near Delhi's Radisson Hotel (Mahipalpur) was confirmed unsubstantiated. Police and Fire Services found no suspicious activity after receiving the 9:18 AM call.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Nov 13, 2025, 10:08 AM IST|Source: Bureau
REPRESENTATIVE PICTURE

An explosion scare briefly gripped the Mahipalpur area of Delhi on Thursday morning after a call was received reporting a loud bang near the Radisson Hotel.

