Main accused in Jahangirpuri violence, Ansar, was seen doing Pushpa movie's famous 'Main jhukega nahi' (I won't bow down) move while getting arrested. Ansar, the main accused, allegedly led a 4-5 people to the Shobha Yatra where he entered into an argument with the mob. Ansar is also an accused in east Delhi riots that broke out in 2020.

Surprisingly, Ansar, after coming out of jail, said "Main kasoorwar hu" (I am a culprit) on camera.

Ansar is one of the 21 people arrested in the case so far. Delhi Police has arrested a total of 21 people and apprehended 2 juveniles in case of a communal violence that erupted during a Shobha Yatra procession on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti in the national capital, officials said on Sunday.

The accused were identified as Salim alias Chikna (36), Zahid (20), Anshar (35), Shahjad (33), Mukhtyaar Ali (28), Mohd. Ali (18), Amir (19), Aksar (26), Noor Alam (28), Md. Aslam (21), Zakir (22), Akram (22), Imtyaz (29), Mohd. Ali (27), Ahir (37), Sheikh Saurabh (42), Suraj (21), Neeraj (19), Suken (45), Suresh (43) and Sujeet Sarkar (38), all residents of Jahangirpuri.

Apart from them, two juveniles were also apprehended.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Usha Rangnani said three firearms and five swords have also been recovered from the possession of the arrested persons.

Rohingya, Bangladeshis behind Jahangirpuri violence: Delhi BJP chief

A day after clashes broke out during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in Jahangirpuri, Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta alleged on Sunday that the violence was the result of the AAP government aiding illegal stay of Rohingya and Bangladeshi immigrants while an AAP MLA said it was wrong to target one community.

Gupta also claimed that one of the arrested accused in the violence was an AAP activist.

Gupta, accompanied by North West Delhi MP Hansraj Hans and Leader of Opposition in Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, visited the police personnel injured in the violence Saturday evening.

"Jahangirpuri incident is a result of the Kejriwal government providing free power, water and ration to Rohingya (refugees) and Bangladeshis living illegally here," Gupta told reporters during his visit to the violence-hit areas.

AAP MLA says not right to target one community

The AAP's reaction to Gupta's charges was not immediately available, but Delhi Waqf Board chairman and AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan said that targeting one community was "wrong" and whoever was guilty for the violence should be punished.

Eight Delhi Police personnel and a civilian were injured in stone pelting and firing on Saturday evening while the procession was passing through C Block of Jahangirpuri.