Malviya Nagar fire horror: How locals tried to catch foreign tourists leaping from burning Delhi hotel using mattresses

A catastrophic fire at a hotel-restaurant in South Delhi’s Malviya Nagar neighborhood has claimed the lives of at least 21 people and left numerous others severely injured. The horrific blaze has sent shockwaves through the national capital.

The tragedy was compounded by the fact that several foreign nationals, who were residing at the establishment, are among the deceased. Investigators revealed that the hotel, situated near Max Hospital, frequently served as a lodging hub for medical tourists and foreign families visiting the premier healthcare facility.

As the inferno quickly spread and engulfed the upper floors, trapped guests resorted to desperate measures, jumping from windows to escape the advancing flames. Local residents displayed immense bravery, rushing to the scene to lay mattresses on the asphalt to cushion the falls, while several locals braved the smoke to pull victims out of the structure.

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Deadly Safety Failures: Locked Basement Exit and Missing Escape Routes

The preliminary administrative probe has exposed egregious safety violations that turned the building into a death trap.

Locked Fire Exit: Investigators discovered that numerous individuals were trapped in the basement, which had only one exit point. Compounding the danger, this solitary basement door had been locked from the outside. Arriving police personnel had to physically cut the locks to launch the subterranean rescue operation. A formal criminal investigation has been initiated to determine why the escape route was locked.

No Alternative Emergency Exits: According to local residents, the multi-story building completely lacked alternative emergency fire exits or structural escape routes. The entire establishment relied on a single main entrance and exit at the front. Tragically, the fire originated precisely near this main entrance, effectively cutting off the only path to safety for those trapped inside.

Inside the Rescue Operation: 37 Evacuated Amid Dense Smoke

Providing a precise timeline of the disaster, Delhi Government Minister Ashish Sood stated that the fire department received the first emergency distress calls between 8:25 PM and 8:40 PM.

Battling thick, suffocating plumes of toxic smoke, firefighting personnel executed a tactical containment strategy, deploying high-pressure water tenders from three different directions simultaneously.

Through the combined, high-risk efforts of the fire brigade and local volunteers, a total of 37 individuals were successfully evacuated from the burning building, many found in an unconscious state due to severe smoke inhalation. Fire officials recovered four bodies during the initial stages of the breach, with the death toll rapidly climbing to 21 as hospitals evaluated the critically injured. Delhi's fire department and administrative teams remain in constant coordination with emergency wards.

Operating on a 'BNB' License Under an Absentee Owner

Interviews with neighborhood residents revealed that the multi-story commercial facility was operating a hospitality business under the brand name 'Flourish Stay'. The establishment was functioning via a Bed and Breakfast (BNB) license.

Locals further informed authorities that the primary owner of the property is an absentee businessman who does not reside in the local village area or immediate neighborhood, and was rarely, if ever, seen inspecting the premises.

Prime Minister's Office and Lieutenant Governor Announce Ex-Gratia Relief

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) expressed profound grief over the heavy loss of life in the Malviya Nagar disaster. In an official statement released on X, the PMO stated:

"The loss of lives due to the fire in Malviya Nagar, Delhi is deeply saddening. My heartfelt condolences to all those who have lost their loved ones. I pray for the swift recovery of the injured. Officials are providing all possible assistance to the affected people."

The PMO has announced an ex-gratia financial relief package from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF), granting ₹2 lakh to the next of kin of each deceased victim, and ₹50,000 to assist those injured in the tragedy.

Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor (LG) also expressed his deep anguish over the tragedy, identifying the specific location as Hauz Rani in Malviya Nagar. The LG confirmed on X that local police, civic bodies, and fire teams were directed to prioritize immediate medical aid, structured relief operations, and a comprehensive, time-bound statutory investigation into the root cause of the fatal disaster.

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