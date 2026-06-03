NewsIndiaDelhi: 10 killed as massive fire ravages Malviya Nagar; basement rescue swings into action | All you need to know
Delhi: 10 killed as massive fire ravages Malviya Nagar; basement rescue swings into action | All you need to know
At least 10 people have died after a massive fire tore through the Lemon Green Restaurant in South Delhi's Malviya Nagar. Rescue operations are underway.
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A devastating fire tore through a restaurant in South Delhi’s upscale Malviya Nagar neighborhood on Wednesday morning, leaving at least 10 people dead. The tragedy has triggered a massive emergency response as authorities work to secure the building and investigate the cause of the deadly blaze.
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