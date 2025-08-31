Delhi Man Arrested For Killing Wife, Mother-In-Law; Police Recover Scissors And Blood-Stained Clothes

In a shocking case, a double murder came to light in Rohini Sector 17, Delhi area on Saturday. According to police officials, a man allegedly killed his wife and mother-in-law over a domestic dispute. Following this, the accused, identified as Yogesh Sehgal, was arrested.

According to ANI, the incident occurred around 3:50 pm, and the police informed that a PCR call was received at the KNK Marg police station, stating that a woman and her mother were murdered in Rohini's Sector 17.

The deceased were identified as Kusum Sinha (63) and Priya Sehgal (34).

Police Investigation

When the police authorities reached the spot, they found the blood-soaked bodies of two women inside a room on the third floor of the flat.

The officials have informed that the murder took place in Rohini, where the 63-year-old woman, Kusum Sinha, and her 37-year-old daughter, Priya Sehgal, were found murdered.

The Police have recovered blood-stained clothes and a pair of scissors that they suspect were used in the crime.

Priya's brother, Megh Sinha, alleged that Yogesh, his brother-in-law, was behind the killings.

"We broke the lock and entered the house. We saw that our mother was stabbed with something. This incident occurred between 3:30 and 4:00 pm. Our brother-in-law did this," he said.

Priya's other brother, Himalaya, said their mother had gone to Priya's house for a birthday celebration. He also stated that Kusum had informed him that there was a quarrel regarding the expenses of the birthday party.

"My mother told me yesterday that there was a quarrel regarding the expenses of the birthday celebration, and she wouldn't be able to come. But today, when I couldn't reach my mother, I went to my sister Priya's house. When I saw the situation, I realised my brother-in-law had brutally killed my sister and mother," he said.

He further claimed that Priya had been facing harassment for years. "There were several complaints filed with the police. At times, my sister also stayed at our house, but eventually, a compromise was made for the sake of the family," he said.

Police have also said that Priya's two children are safe, though traumatised. An investigation by the authorities is underway.

(with ANI inputs)