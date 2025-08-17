Delhi Man Arrested For Raping His 65-Year-Old Mother, Claimed It Was ‘Punishment’

New Delhi: A 39-year-old man has been arrested in central Delhi’s Hauz Qazi area for allegedly raping his 65-year-old mother on two occasions. The woman told police her son claimed he was “punishing” her for an alleged extramarital affair that he believed took place during his childhood.

According to a Hindustan Times report, the woman, accompanied by her 25-year-old daughter, approached the Hauz Qazi police station on Friday to report the incidents. According to her complaint, the assaults occurred shortly after the family returned from a religious pilgrimage earlier this month.

The victim lives with her husband, a retired government employee, the accused son, and their younger daughter. They also have an elder daughter who is married and lives nearby with her in-laws.

On 17 July, the woman, her husband, and their younger daughter travelled to Saudi Arabia for a pilgrimage. Eight days later, while they were still abroad, the accused began calling his father, asking the family to return immediately.

“He said that we should come to Delhi because he wanted my husband to divorce me, claiming he had discovered that I had extramarital relationships with other men when he was a child, before his younger sister was born, and when my husband used to travel for work,” the woman stated in her complaint, as per the HT report.

She said he made similar accusations in repeated calls throughout the following week.

Alleged Assault Upon Return

The family returned to Delhi on 1 August. Upon their arrival, the accused allegedly assaulted his mother.

“He made me remove my burqa, locked me in a room, and beat me up. He told my husband that he had spoiled me,” the woman told police, according to an officer familiar with the complaint, as per the report.

Distressed by the violence, she left the home and sought refuge with her elder daughter. She returned home on August 11, hoping that tensions had subsided.

According to a police officer, the woman reported that around 9.30 pm that evening, the accused told other family members he wished to speak to his mother alone.

“He locked her in the room and raped her. He said that he was punishing her for her previous conduct even as she pleaded that she was his mother,” the officer said, citing the victim’s statement.

Shaken and ashamed, the woman did not report the incident immediately. Instead, she began sleeping in her younger daughter’s room for protection.

On the morning of Thursday, at approximately 3.30 am, the accused allegedly entered the room again and raped her a second time.

The following day, the woman confided in her younger daughter, who encouraged her to file a police complaint.

Police Action

The mother and daughter went to the Hauz Qazi police station and submitted a written complaint.

Based on the allegations, the police registered a case under Section 64 (rape) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The accused has been arrested, and further investigation is underway, police confirmed.