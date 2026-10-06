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Delhi: Man detained for circulating AI-generated video of cop "misbehaving" with woman at INDIA bloc protest

The accused told police that he made the video to tarnish the image of the police and create hatred against them among protesters, who could then attack police personnel.

Published: Oct 06, 2026, 03:18 PM IST|Updated: Oct 06, 2026, 03:18 PM IST
Delhi: Man detained for circulating AI-generated video of cop "misbehaving" with woman at INDIA bloc protest

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Delhi: Man detained for circulating AI-generated video of cop "misbehaving" with woman at INDIA bloc protest
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