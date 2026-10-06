/Delhi: Man detained for circulating AI-generated video of cop "misbehaving" with woman at INDIA bloc protest

"Upon further questioning, he told us that he has AI tools, with the help of which he keeps making such videos. When we asked him why he made such videos, he told us that he wanted to tarnish the image of Police so that the protesters coming there would start harbouring hatred for the Police and start attacking them. We took immediate cognisance of this and arrested him. We will take him into police remand and further question him. His source of funding and accomplices are matters of investigation. We have seized his phone for further analysis. He became more active during CJP protest. So, we will analyse if this is part of any bigger conspiracy," he further said.