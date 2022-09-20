Delhi man gets WhatsApp 'VIDEO CALL' for SEX from stranger woman, then - 'calls' from Police, CBI

The Delhi Police has busted a sextortion racket and arrested one of its members from Alwar in Rajasthan, officials said on Tuesday.

The accused was identified as Mustkeem (20), a resident of Alawara, Tehsil Ramgarh, Alwar. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsh Vardhan said a case was registered regarding forgery at the Cyber Police Station, Dwarka in which the complainant alleged that he received an obscene video call on Whatsapp from an unknown number. The complainant interacted with the girl for some time and then disconnected."On August 1, the complainant received a call from a man who introduced himself as SHO Arun Rawat from Pune. He told him that a girl has committed suicide and the complainant`s mobile number was found in her call log," the DCP said.

Further, the accused told the complainant he would be charged with abetment to suicide and asked him to reach Pune. The complainant was given another number and asked to contact some SI Vikram Rathore. "On this the complainant contacted the provided number who pressurized him to meet their demands and the complainant paid a total of Rs 18 lakhs in two different bank accounts as asked by the accused persons," the official said.

He got another call from another mobile number, and tha caller introduced himself as a CBI official and asked him to rush to Mumbai. The complainant again contacted the aforementioned Vikram Rathore who asked him to pay Rs 3 lakhs. It was at this juncture that the complainant realised that he was being duped and contacted the Delhi Police Cyber Cell. Based on his complaint, the police registered a case under relevant sections of the law and began probing the matter after constituting a dedicated team for the case.

During the investigation, call detail records of the mobile numbers were obtained but all of them were found switched off except one which was active in Alawara. Subsequently, a raid was conducted and the accused person was traced and apprehended by the team.

During interrogation, Mustkeem disclosed that he is a part of a gang of online cheaters, and one accused Sahun used fraud SIM cards (total 13) in his mobile for which he took Rs 2600 cash from him. Mustkeem was arrested on September 16 and produced in a Dwarka court which sent him on a 2-day police remand.