Delhi man held for murder of 10-month-old daughter after staging kidnapping; cites financial strain as reason for killing

A man in Delhi has been arrested for allegedly murdering his 10-month-old daughter and then falsely reporting her as kidnapped in an attempt to mislead police, officials said on Monday. The shocking case emerged from the Bhalswa Dairy area in north-west Delhi, where police were initially alerted after an emergency PCR call reported the disappearance of the infant from her home in Mukundpur Part-II on May 24.

According to Delhi Police, the child’s father, identified as Deepak, first claimed that his daughter had vanished from her bed while he briefly stepped out to buy biscuits and milk.

Given the seriousness of the case, senior officers immediately launched a large-scale search operation. Multiple teams from Bhalswa Dairy Police Station were formed to investigate the alleged kidnapping, while CCTV footage from surrounding areas and possible escape routes was examined.

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Police said the investigation was carried out under the guidance of Special CP Law and Order Zone-I Devesh Chandra Srivastava, with supervision from Joint CP Northern Range Vijay Singh, Additional DCP Outer North Amit Kaushik and ACP Swaroop Nagar.

A case was initially registered under FIR No. 275/2026 under Section 137(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

However, investigators soon found inconsistencies in the father’s account. A detailed review of CCTV footage reportedly failed to support his version of events, raising suspicion during questioning.

Police said Deepak eventually confessed to the crime during interrogation.

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According to officials, he admitted that he had been struggling financially and felt unable to cope with the expenses of raising a second daughter.

“In a desperate bid to rid himself of the responsibility, he murdered the infant by throwing her into the septic tank of his own house and subsequently fabricated the kidnapping story to mislead the authorities,” police said in a statement.

Following the confession, officers recovered the baby girl’s body from a septic tank inside the family home. Police later added Section 103(1) of the BNS, related to murder, to the case and formally arrested the accused. Officials said the accused worked as a school van driver for G.D. Goenka Public School.

Delhi Police said the case was cracked within hours due to what they described as a swift and coordinated investigation by the Bhalswa Dairy police team.

Further investigation and legal proceedings are underway.

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(With IANS inputs)