A user from Delhi, claiming to be a ex-Microsoft employee, has fascinated the internet by describing how he earns a consistent income of around Rs 1.6 lakh every month after losing his job surprisingly. The 36-year-old, residing in North Delhi with his wife, daughter, and mother, posted his money plan on Reddit, providing a possible template for others who want financial freedom.

The Reddit thread, which instantly went viral, starts with a honest confession: "Guys, today I was fired from work, but I am not totally broke, I don't want to work another job any more and here's my financial situation."

A Breakdown Of Income And Expenses

The user specified his family's monthly expenditure, usually between Rs 85,000 and Rs 90,000, towards groceries, bills, and other essentials. Interestingly, Rs 20,000 is spent on travel, indicating the family's two to three outings per year. He pondered, "May be I will have to cut the travelling budget for a few years. I don't know."

His handsome passive income sources mostly derive from:

Rental Properties : Seven properties together give Rs 1,20,000 per month, with a rise of 4-5% every year.

: Seven properties together give Rs 1,20,000 per month, with a rise of 4-5% every year. Dividends : A Rs 2.5 crore portfolio gives an average of Rs 40,000-Rs 45,000 per month.

: A Rs 2.5 crore portfolio gives an average of Rs 40,000-Rs 45,000 per month. Bank Investments: An investment of Rs 12 lakh gives Rs 6,000 per month.

Together, these sources give him a monthly income of Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 1.6 lakh, which he can easily meet his expenses without the need for employment.

Strategic Assets And Future Planning

Apart from his income-generating assets, the Reddit user also broke down his non-performing assets, such as two other properties, gold and silver of Rs 28-30 lakh, mutual funds of Rs 12 lakh, and cash reserves of Rs 65-70 lakh.

Nevertheless, much of his cash is set aside for upcoming investments: he has pledged Rs 80 lakh in the next 2-3 years on three under-construction buildings, amounting to Rs 1.5 crore. He will use his current cash balances for the payments, citing his not wanting to assume new investment risks yet.

The family is also expecting the birth of a new baby in the near future. He categorically mentioned that Rs 15-20 lakh of his liquid cash is kept as an emergency corpus to meet health expenses, such as the upcoming hospital expense for the delivery.

Emotional Journey And Public Reaction

Even with his apparently robust financial situation, the user had residual self-doubt. "I don't want to return to my job anymore, it was too stressful certain days that I literally had nightmares," he explained, pointing out the strain his former corporate job had on his mental well-being. His wife, who saw him going through the ordeal, is still very supportive, while his mom has been giving him words of encouragement, telling him, "Jo hua acche k liye hua, we will be just fine."

The post rapidly attracted widespread attention and varied responses on Reddit. Most users praised his financial insight. "First of all, your financial status at age 36 is amazing," one wrote, guessing at a "foreign IT job, WFH from India." Another user bluntly inquired, "Btw were you a Microsoft employee?" to which the user replied with a "Yes. LOL. How did you guess?" Others told him to spend any kind of severance package on a well-deserved mental break.