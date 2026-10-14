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  • /Delhi: Man shot at by two unidentified assailants in Sonia Vihar, probe on

Delhi: Man shot at by two unidentified assailants in Sonia Vihar, probe on

Forensic teams inspected the crime scene and collected evidence as part of the investigation. A case under relevant sections of law is being registered at Sonia Vihar police station, police said.

Published: Oct 14, 2026, 10:42 AM IST|Updated: Oct 14, 2026, 10:42 AM IST
Delhi: Man shot at by two unidentified assailants in Sonia Vihar, probe on
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Delhi: Man shot at by two unidentified assailants in Sonia Vihar, probe on
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