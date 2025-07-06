A Delhi Metro passenger recounted a bizarre encounter at Rajiv Chowk Metro station, sharing the details of the incident on Reddit. The would-be scammer attempted to swindle him out of Rs. 570, citing bank server issues, but the passenger's vigilance foiled the plan. Although the amount was relatively small, falling prey to the scam could have had more serious consequences.

In the Reddit post titled "Got approached by a scammer at Rajiv Chowk metro Station", the Delhi man explained the incident. While he was waiting for the metro at Rajiv Chowk station, a man who claimed to be a Capgemini employee walked up to him and asked for help, and explained that his bank's server was down and he needed Rs. 570 and promised to return the money.

"So, something weird happened today while I was waiting for the metro at Rajiv Chowk. A guy in a kurta and jeans walked up to me, claiming he worked at Capgemini, Chennai. The first thing he did was ask if I knew English. I said yes, and then he showed me his PhonePe screen, saying his bank’s server was down and he urgently needed Rs. 570. He promised to return the money as soon as the server was back up," the post read.

How Did Delhi Man Save Himself From Scam?

The metro rider said that while he was processing the information, certain details set off his alarm.

"While I was processing all this, I noticed his nails were overgrown and not clean—definitely not the look of a typical corporate employee. That set off my alarm bells," he added in the post.

"I told him I also had an account in the same bank and would check if my server was working (spoiler: I don’t have an account there). He started insisting that his branch was in Chennai, but I pointed out that bank servers are centralized, so that shouldn’t matter," he continued.

The post explained that the potential scammer's ID card, the one he was wearing, had no mention of any company—just his name, a photo, and some random numbers.

After noticing all this, the Reddit user walked away and told the man that he could not help him.

"Be careful of people who approach you with urgent money requests and elaborate stories. Scammers are getting creative and can look convincing at first glance," he concluded the post.

A Reddit user commenting on the post took a humorous approach to the matter and wrote in Hindi, "Well, what we learned in school about keeping our nails short and clean came in handy somewhere."

While this highlights the Delhi Metro rider's presence of mind, it is also a cautionary tale for all.