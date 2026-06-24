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  • /Delhi: Massive fire erupts at labour settlement near Udyog Bhawan; no casualties reported

Delhi: Massive fire erupts at labour settlement near Udyog Bhawan; no casualties reported

According to preliminary reports, the fire is suspected to have been caused by a short circuit. 

Published: Jun 24, 2026, 07:06 AM IST|Updated: Jun 24, 2026, 07:08 AM IST
Delhi: Massive fire erupts at labour settlement near Udyog Bhawan; no casualties reported
Image Credit: IANS

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