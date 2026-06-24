/Delhi: Massive fire erupts at labour settlement near Udyog Bhawan; no casualties reported

NEW DELHI: A major fire broke out in the early hours of Wednesday at a labour settlement near Udyog Bhawan in central Delhi, where workers associated with the Central Vista redevelopment project were residing. The blaze rapidly spread through the settlement, triggering a large-scale firefighting operation by the Delhi Fire Service (DFS).
According to preliminary reports, the fire is suspected to have been caused by a short circuit. Officials said explosions in commercial and small LPG cylinders present at the site further intensified the blaze and accelerated its spread across the settlement.
An electric panel fire was initially reported near the Labour Jhuggi area at Udyog Bhawan. In view of the intensity of the flames, the Delhi Fire Service escalated the incident to a Make-4 category fire and deployed multiple firefighting units, including water tenders and fire bikes. Additional water bowsers were later requisitioned and dispatched to the spot to assist in controlling the blaze.
DFS, DO, Sandeep Duggal says, “The call was received at around 3:02 a.m., and our first fire units reached the spot within a few minutes. Considering the intensity of the fire, the incident was upgraded to Category/Make-4 at around 3:24 a.m…”
Firefighters worked for several hours to contain the flames and prevent them from spreading to nearby structures. Authorities are assessing the extent of damage caused to the labour settlement and investigating the exact cause of the incident. No casualties have been reported so far.
Earlier on Tuesday, a massive fire broke out in a slum cluster located behind Delhi’s Maulana Azad Medical College in the Balmiki Basti area of Takia Kale Khan, destroying at least 30 huts and a large quantity of plywood, timber and other combustible materials, officials said.
Despite the intensity of the blaze, no casualties or injuries were reported due to the swift response of emergency services and police personnel.
According to officials, a PCR call regarding the fire at Takia Kale Khan Gadda was received at around 11:32 p.m. on Monday. Local police teams immediately rushed to the spot and initiated rescue and evacuation operations. Upon reaching the location, police found that a major fire had engulfed a large stockpile of old furniture, timber, plywood and other highly combustible materials stored there. The flames spread rapidly, posing a serious threat to nearby huts and residents living in the densely populated settlement.
A coordinated response involving police personnel and firefighting teams helped bring the situation under control and prevented any loss of life.
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