/Delhi: Massive fire erupts at labour settlement near Udyog Bhawan; no casualties reported

According to officials, a PCR call regarding the fire at Takia Kale Khan Gadda was received at around 11:32 p.m. on Monday. Local police teams immediately rushed to the spot and initiated rescue and evacuation operations. Upon reaching the location, police found that a major fire had engulfed a large stockpile of old furniture, timber, plywood and other highly combustible materials stored there. The flames spread rapidly, posing a serious threat to nearby huts and residents living in the densely populated settlement.