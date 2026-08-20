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Delhi Master Plan 2047 sets the course for the capital’s next era of planned, inclusive and future-ready growth

Delhi Master Plan 2047 envisages the addition of 30 to 40 lakh new housing units, with a primary focus on affordable housing, to accommodate the national capital's growing population.
 

Published: Aug 20, 2026, 07:02 PM IST|Updated: Aug 20, 2026, 07:02 PM IST
Delhi Master Plan 2047 sets the course for the capital’s next era of planned, inclusive and future-ready growth
Image Credit: The master plan is designed to ensure Delhi's future expansion in a planned manner addressing the changing needs of its population.

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