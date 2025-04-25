Delhi Mayor Polls: BJP Regains Control Of MCD As Raja Iqbal Elected New Mayor, Jai Bhagwan Dy Mayor

MCD Mayor Election 2025: The Bharatiya Janata Party has regained power in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) after a gap of two years, with the elections for the Mayor and Deputy Mayor concluding on Friday. BJP's Raja Iqbal received 148 votes to become Mayor against Congress' Mandeep Singh who received 133 votes, and 8 votes were declared invalid. Congress candidate for Deputy Mayor, Ariba Khan, withdrew her name from the race paving way for BJP's Jai Bhagwan's election as Deputy Mayor of Delhi unopposed.

Thanking the party leadership, Raja Iqbal said that his main goal is to clean Delhi, remove the garbage mountains, resolve the issue of waterlogging, and provide all basic and essential facilities to the people of Delhi. With the AAP boycotting the election, the BJP comfortably swept the civic posts, solidifying its control over Delhi through the Centre, the nominated MLAs in the Assembly and now the MCD. However, the AAP councillors voted for the Congress candidate.

The current strength of the MCD is 238, as 12 seats lie vacant due to some councillors getting elected to the Delhi Assembly and one to Lok Sabha. Out of 250 seats, BJP has 117 councillors, up from 104 in 2022, while AAP's tally has dropped to 113 from its earlier 134. Congress has just eight seats. The electoral college for the mayoral election included 238 councillors, 10 MPs (seven from the Lok Sabha and three from the Rajya Sabha) and 14 MLAs — Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta has nominated 11 BJP and 3 AAP MLAs as the electors.

The previous mayoral election, held on November 14, 2024, had seen AAP's Mahesh Kumar Khinchi win by a razor-thin margin of just three votes. However, subsequent defections and political shifts have significantly altered the MCD's power balance.