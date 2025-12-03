Delhi MCD Bypolls Result: BJP Secures Majority By Winning 7 Of 12 Wards, AAP Gets 3

Delhi MCD Bypolls Result: The results of the bypolls held in 12 Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) wards were announced on Wednesday, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerging as the winner. The party secured seven seats, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won three. The Congress also managed to open its account by winning one ward.

The BJP registered victories in several key wards. Rekha Rani won from Ward 128, Dichaon Kalan, while Sarla Chaudhary secured the Vinod Nagar seat (Ward 198). Veena Asija defeated her rivals in Ashok Vihar (Ward 65), and Suman Kumar Gupta won from Chandni Chowk (Ward 74).

Anita Jain clinched the Shalimar Bagh seat (Ward 56), and Anjum Mandal won from Greater Kailash. Manisha Devi completed the BJP’s tally with a win from the Dwarka B seat.

AAP Wins 3 Seats

The Aam Aadmi Party secured three wards in the bypolls. Ram Swaroop Kanojia emerged victorious in Dakshin Puri, Anil won the Mundka seat, and Rajan Arora secured the Naraina ward.

Congress and Forward Bloc Also Score

Apart from BJP and AAP, two other parties opened their account. Suresh Chaudhary of the Congress won from Sangam Vihar-A (Ward 163A).

Mohammad Imran of the All India Forward Bloc secured the Chandni Mahal seat.

Low Voter Turnout Recorded

Voting for the bypolls took place on November 30. The overall voter turnout was 38.51%, which was significantly lower than the 50.47% recorded in the 2022 MCD elections for all 250 wards.

Ten counting centres were set up across locations such as Kanjhawala, Pitampura, Bharat Nagar, Civil Lines, Rouse Avenue, Dwarka, Najafgarh, Gole Market, Pushp Vihar and Mandawali. Nearly 1,800 Delhi Police personnel and 10 paramilitary companies were deployed to maintain security. Around 700 staff members handled the vote counting process.

Before the bypolls, the 250-member MCD House included 115 BJP councillors, 99 from AAP, 15 from the Indraprastha Vikas Party, and 8 from the Congress.