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  • /Delhi Metro alert: Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House & 15 other stations closed today amid CJP NEET protests

Delhi Metro alert: Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House & 15 other stations closed today amid CJP NEET protests

Delhi Metro closed 17 stations on July 24. Check the full list of affected stations and DMRC travel advisory.

Published: Jul 24, 2026, 07:47 AM IST|Updated: Jul 24, 2026, 07:48 AM IST
Delhi Metro alert: Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House & 15 other stations closed today amid CJP NEET protests
Image Credit: IANS. People holding placards stage protest in Hyderabad.

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