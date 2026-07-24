/Delhi Metro alert: Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House & 15 other stations closed today amid CJP NEET protests

Delhi Metro has announced the closure of entry and exit gates at 17 stations across the city on Friday. The move comes as nationwide protests linked to the NEET-UG 2026 issue take place in different parts of the country. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said some stations will remain closed until further notice. Passengers should check updates before starting their journey today.
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation announced the station closures through a post on X. The restrictions started from 7:30 AM on July 24, 2026.
"Below mentioned Metro stations will be closed from 07:30 AM tomorrow (24th July, 2026) till further instructions. However, Interchange facility shall remain available at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House and Central Secretariat," DMRC said in a post on X.
DMRC advised passengers to plan their travel in advance. Security personnel have also been deployed in parts of Central Delhi.
The following stations have closed their entry and exit gates:
1. Lok Kalyan Marg
2. Rajiv Chowk
3. Patel Chowk
4. Ramakrishna Ashram Marg
5. Barakhambha Road
6. Supreme Court
7. Seva Teerth
8. Janpath
9. Mandi House
10. Central Secretariat
11. ITO
12. Delhi Gate
13. Indraprastha
14. Khan Market
15. Jor Bagh
16. Shivaji Stadium
17. Jhandewalan
Interchange services remain available at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House, and Central Secretariat.
The station closures come as the Cockroach Janta Party and other groups hold demonstrations on July 24. Organizers have called for peaceful protests at district headquarters and public locations across the country.
The movement is linked to demands for action over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak issue. Protesters are seeking examination reforms and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
People traveling through Central Delhi and nearby areas may face delays and restrictions. Commuters should follow official DMRC updates and plan travel.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.