Delhi Metro begins casting work of U-girders on Aerocity –Tughlakabad corridor of Phase 4

New Delhi: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Monday (August 17, 2020) commenced the casting work of U-girders which would be installed on a 4.2 km elevated section of the Aerocity –Tughlakabad corridor of Phase 4. This stretch includes the construction of four elevated stations namely Sangam Vihar, Khanpur-Devoli, Ambedkar Nagar and Saket-G of this 22 km long corridor.

This portion also includes the construction of a 6-lane elevated flyover (double-deck system) from Sangam Vihar to Ambedkar Nagar and one underpass at Saket-G.

After construction of this section, the Mehrauli Badarpur (MB) Road will be signal free from Sangam Vihar to Saket.

A ramp will facilitate seamless traffic movement from the Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg to MB Road and an underpass will facilitate smooth movement of traffic from MB Road towards the Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg.

The casting work is being done at the casting yard for this section, located at Pushp Vihar. With this, the construction work on all three priority corridors of Ph-IV has gained pace despite severe crunch of the workforce due to the ongoing pandemic and various other lockdown related constraints.

These u-girders, 28 metres in length, will be subsequently installed on this corridor. On the RK Ashram - Janakpuri West Metro Corridor also, 28-metre long U-girders are being installed. On the Noida – Greater Noida section, 27-metre long u-girders have been installed.

U-Girders are precast pre-tensioned, U-shaped girders on which track laying can be done immediately. These girders are readied in the casting yards and brought to the sites. Metro projects across the world extensively use this technology in their construction nowadays, which saves time in construction besides ensuring better quality. After casting, these girders are brought to the site and launched with the help of high capacity cranes/ launchers.

The casting work of these u-girders requires meticulous precision and planning. Absolute care has to be taken regarding the maintenance of all measurements and technical parameters during the casting process. At the casting yard in Pushp Vihar, four u-girder casting beds have been set up. A dedicated quality control laboratory has also been set up to monitor all quality-related parameters.



The 22 km long Aerocity - Tughlakabad Corridor will come up with 15 stations. Despite issues such as unavailability of the adequate labour force, DMRC is moving ahead with the construction work of all the three corridors approved so far as part of Delhi Metro’s Phase 4. Under this phase, 61.679 kilometres of new Metro lines shall be constructed across three different corridors comprising of 45 Metro stations. These new sections shall provide interconnectivity among the already operational sections of Delhi Metro.