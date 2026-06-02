NewsIndiaTechnical glitch disrupts blue line metro services; passengers stranded at Noida Sector 16 station | VIDEO
Technical glitch disrupts blue line metro services; passengers stranded at Noida Sector 16 station | VIDEO
Delhi Metro Blue Line services on the Noida-Rajiv Chowk route faced major delays today due to a technical glitch. Commuters de-boarded at Sector 16.
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Metro commuter services on the key transit route connecting Noida to Rajiv Chowk suffered significant disruptions on Tuesday following a sudden technical glitch. The operational failure forced authorities to halt train movement, impacting thousands of daily passengers traveling between Uttar Pradesh and central Delhi.
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