/delhi-metro-closes-16-stations-due-to-cjp-neet-paper-leak-protest

Delhi Metro on Wednesday closed 16 metro stations across the national capital due to an ongoing protest over the NEET paper leak issue. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said the stations will remain shut until further instructions. However, interchange facilities will continue to be available at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House and Central Secretariat stations.
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