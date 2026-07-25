/Delhi Metro Alert: 18 stations shut again as CJP NEET protests continue

NEW DELHI:Delhi Metro services in central Delhi remained restricted for the fourth straight day on Saturday as the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) continued the closure of 18 metro stations from 7:30 am. The restrictions come amid ongoing demonstrations led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and student groups at Jantar Mantar over the NEET paper leak controversy.
In a travel advisory posted on X, the DMRC said the station closures will remain in force until further instructions are issued.
"Below mentioned Metro stations will be closed from 07:30 AM tomorrow (25th July, 2026) till further instructions. However, Interchange facility shall remain available at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House and Central Secretariat. 1. Lok Kalyan Marg 2. Rajiv Chowk 3. Patel Chowk 4. Ramakrishna Ashram Marg 5. Barakhambha Road 6. Supreme Court 7. Seva Teerth 8. Janpath 9. Mandi House 10. Central Secretariat 11. ITO 12. Delhi Gate 13. Indraprastha 14. Khan Market 15. Jor Bagh 16. Shivaji Stadium 17. Jhandewalan 18. New Delhi. Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted," DMRC said.
Service Update— Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) July 24, 2026
Below mentioned Metro stations will be closed from 07:30 AM tomorrow (25th July, 2026) till further instructions. However, Interchange facility shall remain available at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House and Central Secretariat.
1. Lok Kalyan Marg
2. Rajiv Chowk
3.…
Although interchange facilities remain available at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House and Central Secretariat, passengers cannot enter or exit through the closed stations.
The prolonged metro restrictions come as student groups and protesters maintain an unyielding sit-in at Jantar Mantar. Demonstrators are standing firm on their primary demand for the immediate resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, alleging systemic failure in preventing exam paper leaks.
To defuse the growing crisis and restore integrity to competitive testing, the central government has launched a multi-pronged response:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the central government will set up dedicated fast-track courts to accelerate trials against individuals and syndicates accused of leaking examination papers.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has sacked 47 officials from service and initiated criminal proceedings against key individuals involved in exam malpractices.
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