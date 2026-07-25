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Delhi Metro Alert: 18 stations shut again as CJP NEET protests continue

18 Delhi Metro stations shut again amid ongoing NEET protests near Jantar Mantar. Check the full list of affected stations and travel advisory.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Jul 25, 2026, 08:46 AM IST|Updated: Jul 25, 2026, 08:47 AM IST
Delhi Metro Alert: 18 stations shut again as CJP NEET protests continue
Image Credit: ANI. Representative image.

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