PM Modi to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for new metro lines on 8 March: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

The Chief Minister of Delhi, Smt. Rekha Gupta, said that the Hon’ble Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for several important projects in Delhi on Sunday, 8 March. As part of the programme, two new corridors of the Delhi Metro, Majlis Park to Maujpur-Babarpur (Pink Line) and Deepali Chowk to Majlis Park (Magenta Line), will be inaugurated. In addition, the foundation stone for three new corridors under Delhi Metro Phase-V (A) will also be laid.

The total cost of these metro projects exceeds ₹18,300 crore, and they are expected to further strengthen public transport in Delhi.

Chief Minister Smt. Rekha Gupta, while providing detailed information about the projects, said that these initiatives will play an important role in transforming the national capital into a truly Viksit Delhi. The expansion of the metro network will improve public transport, make daily travel easier for citizens, reduce the number of vehicles on the roads, and help control pollution.

She informed that the programme will be held at DDA Utsav Sthal-3 (in front of Nirankari Mandal).

Two New Corridors to Accelerate Metro Connectivity

The Chief Minister said that the Majlis Park to Maujpur-Babarpur section is 12.3 kilometres long and includes eight elevated stations. This corridor forms part of the already operational Majlis Park–Shiv Vihar Pink Line. With the addition of this section, the total length of the Pink Line will increase to approximately 71.56 kilometres, making Delhi home to the country’s first fully operational Ring Metro.

Stations on this corridor will include Majlis Park, Burari, Jharoda Majra, Jagatpur-Wazirabad, Soorghat, Nanaksar-Sonia Vihar, Khajuri Khas, Bhajanpura, Yamuna Vihar, and Maujpur-Babarpur.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta further stated that the Deepali Chowk to Majlis Park corridor forms part of the Magenta Line, with a length of 9.92 kilometres and seven elevated stations. This corridor is an extension of the already operational Botanical Garden–Krishna Park Extension Magenta Line. With its addition, the total length of the Magenta Line will increase to around 49 kilometres.

Stations on this section will include Deepali Chowk, Madhuban Chowk, Uttar Pitampura-Prashant Vihar, Haiderpur Village, Haiderpur Badli Mor, Bhalswa and Majlis Park.

The chief minister added that these metro corridors are also significant achievements from an engineering perspective. A portion of the Deepali Chowk–Majlis Park corridor reaches a height of approximately 28.36 metres, making it one of the highest elevated sections in the Delhi Metro network.

Construction of the Majlis Park–Maujpur-Babarpur corridor required the building of a new bridge over the Yamuna River and a double-decker viaduct, integrating both a metro track and a road flyover. This will be the fifth Delhi Metro bridge across the Yamuna River.

Foundation Stone for Three Corridors Under Phase-V (A)

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta stated that the prime minister will also lay the foundation stone for three new corridors under Delhi Metro Phase-V (A), which will further ease travel for residents of the capital. These include the Central Vista Corridor from Ramakrishna Ashram Marg to Indraprastha, the Golden Line extension from Aerocity to Indira Gandhi Airport Terminal-1, and the Golden Line extension from Tughlakabad to Kalindi Kunj.

The Central Vista Corridor, from Ramakrishna Ashram Marg to Indraprastha, will be 9.913 kilometres long and constructed underground. It will include nine new stations: R.K. Ashram Marg (under construction), Shivaji Stadium, Yuge-Yugeen Bharat, Central Secretariat, Kartavya Bhavan, India Gate, War Memorial-High Court, Baroda House, Bharat Mandapam, and Indraprastha.

This corridor will provide metro connectivity to important locations such as Kartavya Bhavans, Bharat Mandapam, and the Yuge-Yugeen Bharat Museum.

The Golden Line extension from Aerocity to IGD Airport Terminal-1 will be 2.263 kilometres long and constructed underground. It will include one new station and connect two already operational stations.

The Golden Line extension from Tughlakabad to Kalindi Kunj will be 3.9 kilometres long and will be an elevated corridor. Stations on this route will include Sarita Vihar Depot, Madanpur Khadar, and Kalindi Kunj.

The chief minister added that these projects will also benefit cities across the National Capital Region (NCR). Residents of Faridabad and Ballabhgarh will be able to reach Tughlakabad via the Violet Line and then travel directly to IGD Airport Terminal-1 through the Golden Line.

Similarly, passengers from Noida will be able to reach Kalindi Kunj through the Magenta Line and then travel conveniently to the airport and various parts of South Delhi through the Golden Line.

