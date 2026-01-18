Delhi Metro Phase 4: State Govt Releases ₹3,386 Cr Funds For Expansion

In a significant move to expand the Delhi Metro’s network, the Delhi Government has disbursed its portion of funding for the three pending corridors under Phase IV of the Delhi Metro Rail Transit System (MRTS).

According to an official release, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta stated that these projects will enhance Metro connectivity to various Delhi areas and bolster the public transport system. The corridors are projected to be completed within four years, with efficient Metro operations significantly aiding pollution control.

The three Phase-IV Metro corridors will together measure 47.225 kilometres in length. These projects are estimated to cost around Rs 14,630.80 crore, of which the Delhi Government will cover Rs 3,386.18 crore.

The first corridor is planned from Lajpat Nagar to Saket G-Block, measuring 8.385 kilometres with eight elevated Metro stations. The second corridor runs from Inderlok to Indraprastha, covering 12.377 kilometres and including ten stations, one elevated and nine underground. This corridor falls under a combined financial package with the Lajpat Nagar-Saket G-Block line, with the total project cost for both at Rs 8,399.81 crore, of which the Delhi Government contributes Rs 1,987.86 crore.

The third and longest corridor links Rithala to Kundli, extending Metro reach into Haryana. Spanning 26.463 km with 21 stations, it costs Rs 6,230.99 crore overall—Rs 5,685.22 crore for Delhi and Rs 545.77 crore for Haryana—with the Delhi Government's share at Rs 1,398.32 crore, per the release.

These three corridors will offer improved travel facilities to people in various Delhi neighborhoods. The Lajpat Nagar-Saket G-Block corridor passes through Lajpat Nagar, Andrews Ganj, GK-1, Chirag Delhi, Pushp Bhawan, Saket District Centre, and Pushp Vihar.

The Inderlok-Indraprastha corridor connects key spots, including Inderlok, Dayabasti, Sarai Rohilla, Ajmal Khan Park, Jhandewalan, Nabi Karim, New Delhi Railway Station, Delhi Gate, and Delhi Secretariat-IG Stadium.



The expansive Rithala-Kundli corridor will route through Rithala, Rohini Sectors 25, 26, 31, 32, 36, Barwala, Rohini Sectors 35 and 34, Bawana Industrial Area-I (Sectors 3-4 and 1-2), Bawana JJ Colony, Sanoth, New Sanoth, Bhorgarh village, Narela Anaj Mandi, Narela DDA Sports Complex, Narela, Narela Sector-5, Kundli, and Nathupur.

Tenders for these corridors are in progress, with groundwork started on some. All three are targeted for completion in four years, boosting connectivity in northern, central, southern Delhi, and the NCR. This will ease road congestion, cut travel time, and encourage public transport use.

In a statement, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta noted that these Phase-IV corridors will deliver a modern, future-ready public transport system for Delhi. She highlighted safe, convenient, efficient commuting, less reliance on private vehicles, pollution reduction, and the government's push to build a world-class capital via Metro expansion.

(with ANI inputs)

