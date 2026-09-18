/82.4 lakh in one day: Why Delhi Metro just saw its biggest passenger rush ever

"The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) today put in place extensive arrangements to manage the anticipated surge in passenger footfall on its network due to the ongoing Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus strike. To ease pressure on the system, DMRC has increased 20 train trips across its network. A total of eight additional trains were operated today as per requirement. These measures are aimed at accommodating a higher number of passengers, particularly during peak hours, and ensuring smoother travel for commuters. The same enhanced arrangements will continue tomorrow, 17 September 2026. Eight extra trains will be inducted and operated between 08:00 hrs and 20:00 hrs, as per operational requirements," Delhi metro added.