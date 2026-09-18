/82.4 lakh in one day: Why Delhi Metro just saw its biggest passenger rush ever

Delhi Metro recorded its highest-ever single-day passenger boardings on September 17, with 82,44,903 journeys logged across the network as the DTC bus strike disrupted travel across the capital. With thousands of bus drivers and conductors off duty, commuters turned to the Metro in large numbers, forcing DMRC to run extra services to handle the rush.
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation announced the record after services came under extra pressure during the ongoing strike by Delhi Transport Corporation drivers and conductors.
In a post on X, Delhi Metro said, "DMRC Records Highest-Ever Passenger Boardings of 82,44,903 on 17th September 2026."
The record came as the bus strike affected public transport across Delhi. Around 12,000 drivers and conductors took part in the protest on Wednesday, according to the DTC Karamchari Ekta Union. The workers have been demanding higher wages and other benefits.
The disruption left many regular bus passengers searching for other ways to reach offices, colleges and other destinations. The Metro became one of the main alternatives.
DMRC Records Highest-Ever Passenger Boardings of 82,44,903 on 17th September 2026.#DelhiMetro pic.twitter.com/Nu6eNMGM1b— Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) September 18, 2026
DMRC had prepared for the increase in passengers before the record was set. It announced additional services across the network to deal with the rush.
In another post on X, Delhi Metro said, "Delhi Metro Makes Extensive Arrangements to Manage Additional Crowd amid Ongoing DTC Bus Strike"
"The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) today put in place extensive arrangements to manage the anticipated surge in passenger footfall on its network due to the ongoing Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus strike. To ease pressure on the system, DMRC has increased 20 train trips across its network. A total of eight additional trains were operated today as per requirement. These measures are aimed at accommodating a higher number of passengers, particularly during peak hours, and ensuring smoother travel for commuters. The same enhanced arrangements will continue tomorrow, 17 September 2026. Eight extra trains will be inducted and operated between 08:00 hrs and 20:00 hrs, as per operational requirements," Delhi metro added.
DMRC said the arrangements were made to handle more passengers during the busiest hours. Independent reporting also confirmed that the Metro added 20 train trips, with eight extra trains deployed according to operational needs.
The strike began over the pay and working conditions of drivers and conductors. The DTC Karamchari Ekta Union said workers were receiving a daily wage of Rs 862 and were seeking a minimum daily wage of Rs 2,000.
The union has also raised demands over government holidays, annual bonuses, medical benefits and other social security measures. Delhi Transport Minister Pankaj Singh urged workers to return to duty and said private concessionaires operating electric buses had been asked to address their concerns.
On September 18, Singh said most demands had been accepted but the salary increase remained unresolved. Protesting drivers, however, said they would continue their strike until there was concrete action.
CISF personnel are responsible for security checks, surveillance and crowd management across the Delhi Metro network. The record passenger load also put additional pressure on security and passenger movement at stations.
Santosh Chalke, DIG and Unit Commander of the CISF Unit DMRC, said, "Handling 82,44,903 passenger boardings in a single day is not just a milestone number; it is a true reflection of the joint commitment of the CISF and the DMRC in providing seamless security and passenger facilitation across the National Capital Region. Our personnel work day in and day out to continuously elevate security standards and enhance the overall commuter experience at one of the world's busiest transit systems."
The CISF provides security across the Metro network. Its personnel screen passengers and baggage at station entrances and patrol platforms, concourses and other areas.
Security teams also monitor CCTV feeds and respond to emergencies. Special units include Quick Reaction Teams, dog squads and bomb detection and disposal teams.
CISF personnel also help DMRC manage large crowds during peak travel periods and major events. They respond to medical and security emergencies and assist in cases involving lost passengers or belongings.
The strike has affected thousands of people who depend on buses for cheaper daily travel. Some commuters told India Today that journeys costing around Rs 20 by bus were costing Rs 70 to Rs 150 by auto on affected routes.
With the pay dispute still unresolved, the strike continued into September 18. The Delhi government has asked the workers to return to duty, while the protesters have said they want firm action on their remaining demands.
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