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82.4 lakh in one day: Why Delhi Metro just saw its biggest passenger rush ever

Delhi Metro recorded 82.4 lakh passenger boardings on Friday, its highest ever, as the DTC bus strike pushed commuters towards Metro services.

Published: Sep 18, 2026, 05:34 PM IST|Updated: Sep 18, 2026, 05:34 PM IST
82.4 lakh in one day: Why Delhi Metro just saw its biggest passenger rush ever
Image Credit: ANI. Representative image.

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82.4 lakh in one day: Why Delhi Metro just saw its biggest passenger rush ever
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