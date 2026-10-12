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Delhi Metro seat row: 48-year-old man dies, retired IAS officer and son arrested

The report noted several small bruises on the right cheek, bruising on the chest near the neck, and a small abrasion on the right thumb.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Oct 12, 2026, 10:24 AM IST|Updated: Oct 12, 2026, 10:24 AM IST
Delhi Metro seat row: 48-year-old man dies, retired IAS officer and son arrested

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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