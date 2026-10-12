/Delhi Metro seat row: 48-year-old man dies, retired IAS officer and son arrested

A 48-year-old man died after an argument over a senior citizen seat in a Delhi Metro coach turned violent at the Supreme Court Metro Station on October 8. Police have arrested a retired IAS officer and his son in the case. The accused are Sanjay Pratap Singh, 65, and his son Siddharth Singh, 36. The dead man was Pawan Sharma, a resident of Yamuna Vihar.
According to the FIR, which is based on a complaint by Pawan's 65-year-old mother, Durga Sharma, the two were travelling home from Gurugram. They boarded the train at Dwarka Sector 21 around 4 pm and sat in seats reserved for senior citizens.
Durga Sharma told police that two men got on at the Supreme Court station, one older and one younger. She alleged that they spoke rudely to her and her son and told them to give up the seats.
Pawan objected to the way they spoke, but said they would move, and the two began to stand.
At that point, the complaint says, Pawan made a remark to the older man, who grabbed him by the collar and slapped him. When Pawan protested, the younger man allegedly caught him by the neck and punched him repeatedly in the chest. Durga Sharma said she tried to step in, but the older man held her hands and stopped her.
Pawan then collapsed on the floor of the coach and lost consciousness. Other passengers raised an alarm.
Metro staff arrived, put him on a stretcher and took both men off the train.
Police records later identified them as Sanjay Pratap Singh, son of Mahendra Pratap Singh, and Siddharth Singh. Durga Sharma went with her son in a CATS ambulance to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival, the complaint says.
Sub-Inspector Satish Kumar reached the station after receiving information through DD entries 23A, 24A and 26A. He learnt that the injured man had already been taken to the hospital, went there, and collected Pawan's medico-legal case (MLC) report.
The report noted several small bruises on the right cheek, bruising on the chest near the neck, and a small abrasion on the right thumb.
It also recorded that Pawan was unconscious and unresponsive, and unfit to give a statement.
Police put the time of the incident at roughly 4:52 pm to 4:56 pm. After going through the complaint and the medical findings, the investigating officer found a prima facie case under Sections 105 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
An FIR was registered at the Supreme Court Metro Police Station on October 9, naming Sanjay Pratap Singh and Siddharth Singh. Police said both have been arrested and sent to jail. Pawan's body is in the LNJP Hospital mortuary.
The crime team and the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team have inspected the spot.
The investigation is continuing.
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