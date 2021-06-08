हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Delhi Metro

Delhi Metro sees around 4.5 lakh passenger journeys on day 1 of resumption, penalises more than 70 people

Delhi metro services resumed after a gap of 28 days amidst the ongoing pandemic with the provision of travel with 50% seating only. 

File Photo (Credits: Delhi Metro)

New Delhi: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Monday (June 7, 2021) resumed operations and recorded around 4.5 lakh passenger journeys. It also penalised more than 70 people for not wearing a mask and counselled over 100 to follow social distancing and wearing mask properly.

"Special flying squads (9 in no.) were also deployed to randomly check inside trains for any kind of violations and counsel people to refrain from doing so for their own and everyone’s safety," the DMRC said in a statement on Monday evening.

"Till 8 pm, 84 passengers were advised to get down from coach for travelling in standing position, 73 were penalised for not wearing mask and 106 were counseled to follow social distancing and wearing mask properly," the statement added.

The DMRC said that to ensure compliance to COVID appropriate behaviour inside Metro premises, around 15 metro stations were intermittently closed briefly during morning and evening peak hours.

This is to be noted that the metro services resumed after a gap of 28 days amidst the ongoing pandemic with the provision of travel with 50% seating only. 

It restarted operations after the Arvind Kejriwal-led government announced phase-wise re-opening of the national capital.

