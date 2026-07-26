/Delhi Metro services return to normal as all stations reopen after NEET protest restrictions

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Sunday announced that all Metro stations across the national capital have returned to normal operations, with both entry and exit services restored after temporary restrictions imposed due to heightened security during nationwide protests over the NEET paper leak controversy.
In a post on X, the DMRC confirmed that the network was fully operational, saying, “Service Update. All stations of the Delhi Metro network are open (both entry and exit) for passenger services.”
The announcement brought relief to thousands of commuters after several days of disruptions, especially across Central Delhi, where security had been tightened in view of the student protests.
Service Update— Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) July 26, 2026
All stations of the Delhi Metro network are open (both entry and exit) for passenger services.
The reopening came in stages over the weekend. On Saturday evening, the DMRC announced that entry gates at Janpath Metro station had reopened. Earlier in the day, entry services were restored at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House and Central Secretariat stations, signalling a gradual return to normal operations.
These stations had remained under restrictions as security agencies stepped up arrangements around protest sites, particularly near Jantar Mantar, where students had been demonstrating over the alleged NEET paper leak.
Earlier on Saturday, the DMRC had temporarily suspended entry and exit services at 18 Metro stations until further notice as a precautionary measure.
The affected stations included Lok Kalyan Marg, Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk, Ramakrishna Ashram Marg, Barakhambha Road, Supreme Court, Seva Teerth, Janpath, Mandi House, Central Secretariat, ITO, Delhi Gate, Indraprastha, Khan Market, Jor Bagh, Shivaji Stadium, Jhandewalan and New Delhi.
The restrictions were imposed as large-scale protests were held across the country, with students demanding strict action over the alleged paper leak and examination irregularities. Protesters also sought accountability, leading to calls for the resignation of then Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
The restoration of Metro services came shortly after Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan stepped down following the nationwide protests linked to the NEET paper leak controversy.
Announcing his resignation, Pradhan said he was deeply distressed by the developments over the previous 10 days and wanted to ensure that the situation surrounding the examination controversy was not exploited by anti-national forces.
With the latest advisory from the DMRC confirming that all stations are now open for both entry and exit, Metro services have fully resumed across Delhi, easing travel for lakhs of daily commuters after the temporary security-related restrictions.
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