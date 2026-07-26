Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /Delhi Metro services return to normal as all stations reopen after NEET protest restrictions

Delhi Metro services return to normal as all stations reopen after NEET protest restrictions

The DMRC announced that all Metro stations across the national capital have returned to normal operations, with both entry and exit services restored after temporary restrictions. 

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByAnjali Singh
Published: Jul 26, 2026, 08:15 AM IST|Updated: Jul 26, 2026, 08:17 AM IST
Delhi Metro services return to normal as all stations reopen after NEET protest restrictions
Image Credit: Several Delhi Metro stations saw restrictions due to heightened security measure amid the NEET paper leak protests (IANS)

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Delhi Metro services return to normal as all stations reopen after NEET protest restrictions
Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC)4 min ago
2
education minister dharmendra pradhan23 min ago
3
Commonwealth Games 202626 min ago
4
Anahat Singh35 min ago
5
Assam floods42 min ago