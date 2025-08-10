Delhi Metro Sets New Single-Day Ridership Record With Over 81 Lakh Passengers On Rakhi Festival

On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has achieved a new milestone in its history, with more than 81 lakh passengers travelling in the Delhi Metro in a single day, setting a fresh record of daily ridership.

According to a post by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on X, the exact figure of the passenger journeys on August 8 was recorded at 81,87,674. This is the highest ever number of people, travelled in the metro in a single day since the network began in 2002.

To meet Rakshabandhan travel demand, DMRC ran 92 additional trips on 8th Aug and operating 455 extra trips on 9th Aug for passenger… pic.twitter.com/3nILVN4VF7 — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) August 9, 2025

Delhi Metro had made special arrangements to handle the festival crowd. Extra trains were deployed on busy lines, and the frequency of services was increased during peak hours. Additional staff were stationed at key stations such as Rajiv Chowk, Kashmere Gate, Central Secretariat, and major interchange points to help passengers and manage queues.

On Raksha Bandhan, people travel across the city and surrounding areas to meet their relatives, making public transport busy.

Netizens On Rakhi Rush

On social media platforms, some passengers shared that the metro remained the most reliable and fastest way to travel during the festival rush, despite the heavy crowds. They praised the service and expressed appreciation for the punctual service and safety measures.

Meanwhile, some Delhiites also shared their experience with the festive rush and overcrowding in the metro.

The Delhi Metro network currently runs across 10 lines covering over 390 kilometres and connects the national capital to neighbouring cities including Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurguram, and Faridabad.

(with IANS inputs)